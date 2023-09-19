Lou Forino, CEO and Managing Director of Gauntlet Funding, Spearheads Industry Advancement
Lou Forino, CEO and Managing Director of Gauntlet Funding, Spearheads Industry Advancement at Geraci Conferences' Captivate Event
At the heart of the private lending industry, one phrase holds ultimate sway: deal flow. Lou Forino, the visionary CEO and Managing Director of Gauntlet Funding, recognizes the significance of this concept and has set his sights on forging new partnerships and fostering critical business relationships at the upcoming Geraci Conferences' Captivate event.
Captivate, an exclusive event designed to attract industry leaders ready to fund and close their next deals. Set against the iconic backdrop of the Las Vegas Strip, this event offers an unparalleled opportunity to establish connections with High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI), brokers, developers, and service providers, propelling businesses to new heights and reaping the rewards of these relationships for years to come.
Forino firmly believes that Captivate is the premier platform to convert prospects into long-term business partners, providing a solid foundation for sustainable success. By joining forces with hundreds of industry legends, attendees can openly discuss, learn, and network about one of the most crucial needs in the industry: capital.
The event boasts an impressive lineup of industry legend-led presentations, numerous prospects for forging valuable new relationships, guided networking sessions, and a treasure trove of proven connections from years past. It is an opportunity that no professional in the private lending sector can afford to miss.
Lou Forino's presence at Captivate underscores his commitment to driving progress within the industry and his unwavering dedication to positioning Gauntlet Funding as an industry leader. As an active participant and keynote speaker, Forino will share insights, strategies, and best practices that have contributed to Gauntlet Funding's stellar track record.
When asked about his expectations for Captivate, Forino stated, "This event represents a unique opportunity to connect with the best and brightest in our field, share experiences, and build partnerships that can transform our industry. Gauntlet Funding is committed to innovation, and we see this event as a catalyst for positive change in the private lending sector."
Lou Forino, Gauntlet Funding, and countless other industry executives at Captivate, where deals and capital meet to shape the future of private lending.
