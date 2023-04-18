Matt Bertram Speaks to University of Houston Students on Portfolio Advancement and Global Competition

Digital Marketing Consultant, Matt Bertram of EWR Digital and the Oil and Gas Global Network (OGGN) recently spoke to students at the University of Houston.
HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Marketing Consultant, Matt Bertram of EWR Digital and the Oil and Gas Global Network (OGGN) recently spoke to students at the University of Houston. The lecture was presented in a Transmedia Marketing Class where Bertram shared valuable insights on the importance of having a solid business portfolio and best practices for advancement in the face of global competition.
During his presentation, Bertram emphasized the significance of business portfolios, which involve improving and updating a portfolio to showcase improving skills, experience, and achievements. In addition, Bertram explained how repositioning and adjusting this way will be effective when speaking to different potential employers or clients in a highly competitive job market.
"A portfolio is more than just a collection of work, but a representation of a person's skills, expertise, and personality," says Bertram, "When you constantly advance your portfolio, you're not only showcasing your growth and development, but you're also positioning yourself as a strong competitor in the global job market."
Bertram also discussed the challenges these students will face in the global market as professionals compete for the same clients and job opportunities in a remote environment. He stressed the importance of developing a competitive edge in an increasingly interconnected world where companies now know after COVID the possibilities of hiring marketing professionals from anywhere.
About Matt Bertram:
Matt Bertram is a seasoned marketing consultant with a Bachelor's in Marketing from Texas A&M University. Matt started his career as a pharmaceutical sales representative and naturally transitioned into marketing. He has had the opportunity to work with both small businesses and Fortune 500 companies. Bertram has a successful track record of launching campaigns for local brands such as the Boy Scouts of America, CarToys, and BBB.
He currently holds two positions as the Chief Marketing Officer of Oil and Gas Global Network and the lead digital strategist at EWR Digital. He leads a team of marketers and has earned numerous awards. Bertram is also a well-known speaker, author, and podcast host and has been featured in top media outlets such as Entrepreneur, Forbes, Search Engine Journal, and Inc Magazine.
