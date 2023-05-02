OGGN Launches Industry's First Podcast Dedicated to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Energy
We're thrilled to launch the industry's first-ever podcast dedicated to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Oil and Gas Global Network (OGGN), the world's largest network of oil and gas podcasts for energy professionals, has announced the launch of the industry's first-ever podcast dedicated to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I). The new podcast, called Oil and Gas DE&I, has been created in response to the high demand from OGGN's listeners, who recognize the need for the energy industry to create a more diverse and inclusive workforce.
As energy demands continue to increase, so does the industry's need to attract and retain highly talented employees from diverse backgrounds. The Oil and Gas DE&I podcast will feature interviews with energy leaders and associations, who will share their DE&I challenges, successes, and best practices. The podcast aims to facilitate a knowledge-sharing platform where industry leaders can learn and engage with one another to create a more inclusive workforce.
"We're thrilled to launch the industry's first-ever podcast dedicated to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion," said Mark LaCour, founder of OGGN. "The energy industry is undergoing a major transformation, and it's more important than ever to create a diverse and inclusive workforce. Our new podcast will bring a fresh perspective and spark overdue conversations in the industry."
Oil and Gas DE&I is also being sponsored by diversityatlas.io as it seeks to help map out the state of diversity and inclusion in the energy industry. The podcast will be hosted by Kym Ali of OGGN and will feature interviews with energy leaders and associations from around the world.
The inaugural episode of Oil and Gas DE&I will feature an interview with Baker Hughes, one of the world's largest oilfield service companies. The interview will take place at OTC (Offshore Technology Conference) at OGGN's booth 139 on Wednesday, May 3 at 12:30 PM Central Time.
Oil and Gas DE&I is a thought-leading podcast that aims to create a more inclusive energy industry. By sharing challenges, successes, and best practices, the podcast hopes to create a knowledge-sharing platform where industry leaders can learn and engage with one another. With the launch of this groundbreaking podcast, OGGN is setting a new standard for the energy industry and paving the way for a more diverse and inclusive future.
