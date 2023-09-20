DOUGLAS USA company branded wall calendars provide tangible 365x24x7 exposure for large and small companies

— Marion Lott Kilarski, creative and business development director
COLUMBUS, MS, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The DOUGLAS USA LLC – CONSULTANCY (DOUGLAS USA) says its company-branded annual wall calendars are a good investment for new and established businesses and government entities of all kinds and sizes. Since 2006 DOUGLAS USA's company, product, and service branded, indestructible, annual wall calendars have proved a cost-effective way to keep brands top-of-mind and connected with customers.

DOUGLAS USA's company-branded wall calendar creations are an undeniable and cost-effective way to keep brands, products, and services top-of-mind in 2024 with 365x24x7 exposure for the cost of a giveaway baseball cap. The double laminated two-by-three-foot wall calendars are best known for their no-wrinkle stain-resistant coating that clients use as a whiteboard to track and remember important dates and events.

DOUGLAS USA wall calendars are fully customizable with brand colors, graphics, salesperson contact information, maps, tradeshow dates, holidays, meetings, and business locations. “Our 2024 promotional wall calendars provide clients with prolonged and tangible brand, product, and service exposure daily and repeatedly,” says Marion Lott Kilarski, creative and business development director of DOUGLAS USA LLC – CONSULTANCY. “And, all this for the cost of a giveaway baseball cap!”

About DOUGLAS USA LLC
Established in 1993, the DOUGLAS USA CONSULTANCY is a woman-owned business that enables organizations to be more recognized, likable, marketable, revered, understood, profitable, and customer-centric.

DOUGLAS USA authors powerful and visual storytelling, industry-specific content, and identity positioning that adds personality to brands. In conjunction, it delivers caring and loyal customers in diverse industries with thought-provoking images, differentiating and informative messaging, and branded symbols in artful ways that make products, services, and their value more believable, credible, and better known than competitors.

DOUGLAS USA produces definable results across dozens of industries in the best of times, during rapid market shifts, and when a crisis needs fact-based and timely responses strengthened with top-down-aligned management. Its unquestionable business insight, experience, and capabilities prove highly beneficial to launches and the promotion of candidates, cities, organizations, products, projects, relationships, government entities, reputations, and services.

# # #

Doug Kilarski
DOUGLAS USA LLC - CONSULTANCY
+1 662-889-3255
