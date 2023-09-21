Actall appoints AMS Rep Associates to cover Southeastern United States

Knowing more people are getting to go home safely is a good feeling” — Mike Schweinberg

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Actall Corporation has appointed AMS Rep Associates, a leading manufacturers’ rep firm servicing the custody sector, as the company’s sales representative for Georgia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Alabama.

AMS Rep Associates represents some of the Security industry’s leading brands, offering solutions for integrators, consultants, and distributors throughout the Southeastern US. From their base in Atlanta Georgia, AMS’s team has decades of physical security experience and can assist in system design and advice while also supporting their manufacturers’ sales and marketing efforts.

Leading the Actall rollout with AMS are Mike Schweinberg and Bruce Miller. “It’s a thrill to partner with a quality company like Actall because they provide a great lifesaving technology that fits a need in the market. Knowing more people are getting to go home safely is a good feeling.” said Schweinberg. We’re looking forward in working with Bob and his team.

“It’s exciting to be able to work with Mike to build out our presence in the Southeastern US,” said Bob Hampe, President & CEO of Actall. “Mike and Bruce excel at both the sales and the technical side of Correctional security; AMS Rep Associates are a perfect fit for Actall.”

About AMS Rep Associates

AMS Rep Associates is a full-service manufacturers' rep firm serving the Southeastern USA. We have decades of physical security experience, and support quality manufacturers and products to a network of integrators, consultants, and distributors. Our team is comprised of experienced professionals with a deep understanding of the security industry. We are passionate about helping our clients find the right solutions to meet their needs.

About Actall Corporation

Actall Corporation is an experienced systems engineering firm for Indoor Positioning Solutions. Our technical expertise stems from our success in deploying locating systems in extremely difficult & dense facilities. We have designed locating systems to meet owner criteria in environments where other providers cannot, including jails/prisons, mental health centers, state capitals and courts. Actall systems leverage accurate locating technologies for patients, inmates, staff, visitors and assets to generate valuable intelligence.

