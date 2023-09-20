Viscosity Oracle ACEs Debut at Milwaukee’s Inaugural Tech Day 2023
Spotlighting the Latest Trends in Oracle Technologies, Career Growth, and Data Innovation StrategiesPLANO, TAXAS, UNITED STATED, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Viscosity North America, Inc. ("Viscosity"), a leading Oracle consulting firm with unmatched expertise and innovation, is proud to announce its first Milwaukee Tech Day 2023. This groundbreaking event is poised to redefine the technological landscape in Milwaukee and beyond. Four esteemed Oracle ACEs from Viscosity and a Solution Engineer from Oracle will lead the stage, offering five comprehensive sessions to deliver a day of unparalleled significance for tech professionals, IT specialists, and data enthusiasts. It is scheduled for October 19, 2023, at the Lakefront Brewery in Milwaukee.
The Milwaukee Tech Day aims to delve into the latest trends in Oracle technologies, illuminate pathways for career growth, and explore the strategies underpinning data innovation. The day will kick off with “Breakfast Coffee Chats,” featuring Oracle CloudWorld announcements on Oracle Database 23c, setting the tone for a day of discovery and networking. Gaining knowledge about groundbreaking developments, strategic insights, and future directions in Oracle’s cloud offerings will provide your enterprise with a competitive advantage. Engaging highlights of the tech day include a Q&A session with expert panelists and a happy hour, in addition to interactive workshops and hands-on sessions directly applicable to real-world scenarios.
Charles Kim, CEO of Viscosity and Oracle ACE Director, will lead a session featuring Oracle Database 23c. He will equip attendees with the knowledge and tips needed to plan and execute a successful upgrade to Oracle Database 23c while maximizing the benefits of its new features and minimizing potential downtime. Meanwhile, Rich Niemiec, COO at Viscosity and Oracle ACE Director, will explore the role of AI and machine learning within Oracle products, such as ONL and OAC, delving into practical applications and the integration of AI/ML into Oracle solutions. The training will include innovative strategies for effectively managing and leveraging data within organizations, sparking vivid discussions on data analytics, data-driven decision-making, and best practices for data management.
Gary Gordhamer, Viscosity’s Managing Principal Consultant and Oracle ACE Pro, will present an advanced session dedicated to SQL. His aim is to go beyond the basics and provide a comprehensive understanding of the art and science of SQL tuning. He will cover the critical steps involved in identifying SQL statements that require tuning and the crucial metrics necessary for the tuning process.
Craig Shallahamer, Viscosity’s Applied AI Scientist and Oracle ACE Director, will jump into the world of AI-driven technologies, including ChatGPT. He promises to shed light on the potential and limitations of ChatGPT, analyzing challenges related to bias, lackluster responses, and occasional quirks that may arise when working with these AI-driven systems. Throughout the practical part of the session, Craig will demonstrate how to expand document analysis capabilities into a fully functional web application. Attendees will have the opportunity to deploy the web application on their laptops or in a local environment, enabling them to continue experimenting with document analysis independently.
The Milwaukee Tech Day will also feature a session from our special guest speaker, John Kehoe, Principal Solution Architect at Oracle. He will provide a unique perspective on how MySQL HeatWave aligns with the evolving landscape of data innovation and technology trends. In essence, the training will open a world of ‘what-if’ scenarios for using MySQL HeatWave to generate real-time reports and insights, enabling the transformation of data management, analytics, and decision-making processes, ultimately driving innovation and competitive advantage.
For more details about the Milwaukee Tech Day, please visit: https://events.viscosityna.com/milwaukee-tech-day-2023
About Viscosity
Viscosity is a niche consulting firm founded by industry and authored experts who are renowned thought leaders with decades of extensive experience in architecting and fine-tuning business-critical applications. With a diverse range of capabilities, Viscosity excels in areas including data analytics, data integration, database tuning, high availability and scalability solutions, APEX development, cloud migrations, and custom application development.
For more information, press only:
Monica Li, Director of Operations and Marketing
(469) 444-1380
monica.li@viscosityna.com
Monica Li
Viscosity
+1 469-444-1380
email us here