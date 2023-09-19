Venture X Celebrates Grand Opening in Palmetto Bay, September 21
Win a Free Month of a Shared DeskPALMETTO BAY, FL, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Venture X®, a premium membership-based workspace community, is celebrating the opening of its newest South Florida location in Palmetto Bay, FL. The more than 16,000 sq. ft. co-working space is located at 9555 SW 175th Terrace in the future Palmetto Bay Downtown District. A grand opening celebration is scheduled for Thursday, September 21, 2023, from 6:30-9 p.m. Guests can tour the facility and connect with other professionals during this event. Attendees will also be able to win a Free Month of a Shared Desk to experience what Venture X offers.
Venture X Palmetto Bay is a family-run business led by siblings Kobby King, Kitty King, and Quenni King. Their mother, Sin Man King, is also invested in the business.
"We extensively researched co-working options and found Venture X to be the best fit for us. In addition to our location's proximity to headquarters and their comprehensive training and support, we were also drawn to the interior and architectural design of the spaces and UFG's proven experience as a franchisor," said Quenni King, Co-owner of Venture X Palmetto Bay.
The September 21 grand opening will also feature a sample free chair massage, first come, first served. Plus, guests will enjoy live entertainment and refreshments. RSVP required.
Venture X Palmetto Bay provides the lease and space flexibility, IT security, and amenities the professional greater Palmetto Bay workforce needs to succeed. The two-story freestanding location boasts private offices, conference rooms, event space, an outdoor common area for relaxing or networking, and free on-site parking. The location appeals to a broad membership base that includes business professionals, designers, marketers, freelancers, small business owners, remote workers, and teams from large corporations.
The new Venture X location is adjacent to Palmetto Bay Park and its 25 acres of expansive greenspace, modern residential developments, and a diverse selection of nearby restaurants.
The Palmetto Bay location has already grown a network of members mostly living in the area or surrounding neighborhoods. Several professionals work for local, national, or international companies and can bring vast opportunities for new businesses.
The Venture X Palmetto Bay is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with 24-hour access for select memberships.
"There is a new approach to how people use the office with hybrid work environments being the way most people want to work today, and co-working spaces provide the solution," said Kobby King, Co-owner of the Venture X Palmetto Bay. "We are excited to participate in the evolution of the flexible workplace movement and be able to provide a professional space for the new generation of companies and workers."
For more information about Venture X Palmetto Bay, visit https://venturex.com/locations/palmetto-bay or call (305) 580-8080.
About Venture X
Venture X® is a shared workspace and community that blends boutique hotel and modern office styles with a high level of design that feels professional and welcoming. Each Venture X location features beautifully designed spaces and a highly developed environment within a community where people love coming to work every day. Venture X has been recognized by Inc. as one of the best co-working spaces in the United States and is part of Coworks™, the largest privately held affiliated co-working franchise network on the planet, associated with United Franchise Group™ (UFG), a successful community of affiliated brands and consultants. For information about Venture X, visit www.venturex.com, and for information about franchise opportunities, visit www.venturexfranchise.com.
About Coworks
Coworks™ specializes in franchising within the co-working industry, offering solutions, expertise, and shared service options within the flexible workspace franchise community. Part of the United Franchise Group™ (UFG) family of affiliated brands and consultants, Coworks was founded in 2021 by Ray Titus, founder and CEO of United Franchise Group, with the express intention of building a framework to connect a variety of co-working brands, services, and amenities within the co-working industry, providing the largest privately owned affiliated franchise network of flexible, professional, and shared office space options on the planet. For more information about Coworks, visit www.coworksllc.com.
About United Franchise Group
Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group™ (UFG) is home to an affiliated family of brands and consultants, including Accurate Franchising Inc.™, Exit Factor™, FranchiseMart®, Fully Promoted®, Signarama®, Transworld Business Advisors®, and the Coworks™ division consisting of Franchise Real Estate™, Network Lead Exchange™(NLX), Office Evolution® (OE) and Venture X® as well as a food division featuring Graze Craze® and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill®. UFG-affiliated brands include over 1600 franchises in more than 60 countries, with consultants that have helped develop over 350 brands into franchises in over 80 countries with more than 2500 franchisees. With over three decades in the franchising industry, United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.
Kimberly T Miller
Ink Link Marketing
+1 305.631.2283
