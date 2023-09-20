SCCG Management Announces Strategic Partnership with MondoGaming LTD

SCCG Partners with MondoGaming for Distribution of Sportsbook and iGaming Software Solutions

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management proudly announced a strategic partnership with MondoGaming LTD, a renowned software provider for sportsbook platforms with a significant global footprint. Through this partnership, SCCG aims to bolster MondoGaming's business development efforts and facilitate its global distribution. The collaboration intends to utilize SCCG's extensive global presence and robust reputation with operators and platform providers worldwide.

Matteo di Matteo, CEO of MondoGaming, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We're very happy to announce our partnership with SCCG which will allow us to reach more clients and partners across the globe. I also believe that this is an important step forward in the international growth of MondoGaming."

SCCG’s Founder & CEO, Stephen Crystal, mirrored this sentiment: "Our collaboration with MondoGaming underscores our commitment to fostering growth and innovation in the gaming sector. We're thrilled to bring our deep industry connections and expertise to the table, amplifying MondoGaming’s reach and solidifying their reputation as a leading sportsbook software provider."

MondoGaming LTD is distinguished for offering customized White-label or Turn-key solutions, catering to both B2B and B2C sectors. With a prominent presence spanning Africa, South America, Europe, and Asia, MondoGaming’s extensive features include a multi-channel, multi-language platform offering unlimited partner support, responsible game options, and access control management. Their sportsbook platform boasts an impressive array of over 120K prematch monthly events, 80K+ live monthly events across 8.5K+ leagues and 4K+ markets in more than 80 sports.

Furthermore, their third-party offerings feature over 3K casino games, content from top-tier game studios, a proprietary CMS - multi-channel, and a flexible bonus engine that includes free spins and bonuses, all available in multiple languages.

With this partnership, both SCCG and MondoGaming anticipate a prosperous future, expanding their mutual capacities and leaving an indelible mark on the global gaming industry.

ABOUT MONDOGAMING LTD

Mondogaming LTD is a software provider for sportsbook platforms, projected in the B2B and B2C business. Already present in Africa, South America, Europe and Asia, with an expansion plan in the rest of the world. It offers the possibility of customized Whitelabel or Turn-key solutions. The feature that sets us apart from the competition is that we are both suppliers and developers of our software, any customization becomes possible.

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT:

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm, featuring experienced leaders from the global gaming industry who deliver expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports, and Casino Technology. With a global network spanning over 30 years and international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners for global scale growth. As an accelerator for early-stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging businesses to achieve their objectives. SCCG also acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.

