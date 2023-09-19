VX Global Inc. Launches New Divisions
VX Global Inc. is proud to announce that is opening up two more divisions to assist companies in their process and journey in the financial markets.
VX is also now providing filing services to the appropriate entities and regulatory bodies that are required for companies to obtain their CIK and exemption status through EDGAR.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VX Global Inc. is proud to announce that is opening up two more divisions to assist companies in their process and journey in the financial markets. The first new division, www.vxofferings.com, assists companies with “Offering” preparation, Investor presentations, and filing services that include various PPMs, Bonds, Subscription Agreements, Prospectus work, and filings under multiple regulatory exemptions, including S-1 filing technical writing support.
VX's new site showcases multiple samples, as well as the capabilities of the new division. The company provides multiple presentations, ad campaigns, and other promotional materials. Other pre-funding services include Edgar filings and CIK registrations with the SEC.
VX is also now including post-funding IR Communications via CRM software to eliminate the communication issues that often plague smaller issuers. These pre and post-funding services include investor communications and an investor dashboard that continuously monitors and provides instant access to stay in touch with your newly found investors, as well as the capability to produce quarterly reports. Issuer files are also uploaded on Carta, so that transfers of the appropriate shares or membership units to investors are executed through a licensed transfer agent, and an automated cap table is produced.
The other launch, VX Arrow is based upon a former company held by the founder called Green Arrow IR that traded millions of dollars in stock volume from 2006-2018. This Company will re-engage in investor relations and stock exposure for small publicly traded companies that need to develop organic trading markets. VX Arrow embraces a profile-based platform and marketplace, featuring in-depth information on the public companies that wish to align themselves with the platform. Onboarding is free in the marketplace. To visit and find out more about VX Arrow please go to www.vxarrow.com after its launch date of October 1st.
