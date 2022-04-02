VX Global Announces Aggregate Funding of over 4 million
We are proud to have assisted in the PPE world for Covid-19 Supplies”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VX Global Inc. is proud to announce that it has achieved funding of over 4 million for MacClean Group Industries now dba McClean Health in the PPE space. This tombstone is issued after over 1 year of cyclical trade funding provided by VX Global and is compiled by the records based on the origination records and verified by VX Global Inc.
— Jonathan Pappie
About VX Global Inc.
VX Global Inc. has personnel that have won webby awards, and have managed campaigns for Fortune 500 such as Blackrock, BMW, Dunking Donuts, Ally Bank and Capital One. It has a staff and partners that have worked in both the digital and financial realms and have a deep understanding of the investment marketplace and the loan origination market place. VX Global performs marketing campaigns for general solicitations under Rule C, Reg A, Crowdfunding continuation and loan origination using sophisticated AI, big data that integrates over 5 AI engines, social media, traditional media and large-scale email campaigns.
