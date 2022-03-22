VX Global Inc. Announces marketing agreement for Corvo Directs Motorcycle Credit Fund
A previous Yield Street Product that has over 13 million placed and is performing flawlessly for its current investor base.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VX Global Inc., an Investment marketing firm has contracted with Corvo Direct for its upcoming campaign for funds in alternative finance.
— Jonathan Pappie
Corvo Direct is an alternative investing platform that gives investors direct access to individual investment opportunities, allowing you to review, compare, and personally choose the deals that meet your own investment criteria. Corvo’s managed funds and advisory services give a high level of access to performing portfolio’s, making it easier for you to invest in high quality funds.
Corvo’s is management team by Scott Stevens. During his tenure, Scott has managed multibillion-dollar portfolios in the technology, media, and telecom sectors. Scott was an Analyst at Merrill Lynch & Co. in the Mergers & Acquisitions Group where he completed over $20 billion of transactions in various sectors including aerospace/defense, media, healthcare, and energy. He and his team have deep practical experience and connectivity in the capital markets.
History: Initial Funding occurred in August of 2020 and the Fund is solvent with no defaults and has met all obligations to the servicer, originators, and Limited Partners (Investors) in a timely manner. The Fund was originally managed and serviced by Yield Street and is now managed by Corvo Direct.
*Focused On The Motorcycle Credit Industry
*Historical 2-Year Performance Payout History
*High Yield Fixed 10% Payout
*Previous Debt Tranches Funded By Yield Street
*No Defaults To Investors and Current On All Investment Payouts
*High Demand Market in a Unique and Branded Marketspace
*Highly Experienced Origination Management Team
The Fund: This fund invests in short-term consumer credit Automotive and Motorcycle loans and has an existing portfolio of assets that include (upon which the Notes are dependent for payment) new and used motorcycles such as Harley Davidsons along with other popular models such as Suzuki, Honda, and Yamaha. The originator for the fund's primary concentration is in Florida and Texas, with other Southern states making up the balance of the portfolio.
The Originator: Dealers in this originators network enjoy an easy application process, quick credit decisions, and fast funding. The originator can finance most major brands and models loans for most on-road motorcycles, model years 2004 and newer with less than 35,000 miles. The originator utilizes the LTV in the Motorcycle as the asset. They are specialists in indirect non-prime and subprime motorcycle lending and were established in 2015. The President has owned and operated several successful auto and power sports vehicle retail outlets since 1993 that included a captive finance company. He is also an accomplished rider, winning in multiple motocross and short track events.
The rest of this origination management team has decades of experience in the consumer finance industry and compliance field. The Originator is partnered with independent dealers across the U.S. to originate loans. Since its inception, the Originator has originated and funded more than 6,900 loans totaling $65.1MM in principal deployed across more than 560 dealers. At the time of YS SPV's purchase, the Originator's existing credit facilities supported approximately $35,000,000. worth of motorcycle loans. Our originator is partnered with hundreds of motorcycle retailers in twenty-seven states.
For more information on Corvo Direct please visit their website at www.corvodirect.com
About VX Global Inc.
VX Global Inc. has personnel that have won webby awards, and have managed campaigns for Fortune 500 such as Blackrock, BMW, Dunking Donuts, Ally Bank and Capital One. It has a staff and partners that have worked in both the digital and financial realms and have a deep understanding of the investment marketplace and the loan origination market place. VX Global performs marketing campaigns for general solicitations under Rule C, Reg A, Crowdfunding continuation and loan origination using sophisticated AI, big data that integrates over 5 AI engines, social media, traditional media and large-scale email campaigns.
