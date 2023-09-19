Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,168 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,099 in the last 365 days.

McComas Road bridge replacement to begin Monday, September 18, 2023

Page Content

Work will begin Monday, September 18, 2023, on the Roach Church Bridge Project, which carries McComas Road (County Route 31) over Cavill Creek at approximately milepost 7.64, Tom Creek Concrete Girder Bridge, which carries McComas Road over Toms Creek at approximately milepost 8.54, and Trace Creek Girder Bridge, which carries McComas Road over Trace Creek at approximately milepost 9.69. These three bridges span McComas Road (County Route 31) between Fudges Creek (County Route 29) and Roach Road (County Route 45).

Work will take place during normal working hours, and motorists should expect intermittent periods of flagging Monday through Friday as the contractor begins working in the area.

The traveling public should proceed with extra caution and watch for flaggers, equipment, and workers.  Please use caution when adjusting to the temporary traffic patterns. Drivers should expect delays and adjust their commuting schedules.​​

You just read:

McComas Road bridge replacement to begin Monday, September 18, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more