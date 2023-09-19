McComas Road bridge replacement to begin Monday, September 18, 2023

Page Content

Work will begin Monday, September 18, 2023, on the Roach Church Bridge Project, which carries McComas Road (County Route 31) over Cavill Creek at approximately milepost 7.64, Tom Creek Concrete Girder Bridge, which carries McComas Road over Toms Creek at approximately milepost 8.54, and Trace Creek Girder Bridge, which carries McComas Road over Trace Creek at approximately milepost 9.69. These three bridges span McComas Road (County Route 31) between Fudges Creek (County Route 29) and Roach Road (County Route 45).

Work will take place during normal working hours, and motorists should expect intermittent periods of flagging Monday through Friday as the contractor begins working in the area.

The traveling public should proceed with extra caution and watch for flaggers, equipment, and workers. Please use caution when adjusting to the temporary traffic patterns. Drivers should expect delays and adjust their commuting schedules.​​