Wyndham timeshare TAFT days and "pitching heat"

We regularly hear reports of this type of sales behaviour and worse from our clients. The big name international brands don't seem to be any better behaved than the small independent resorts.” — Suzanne Stojanovic, spokesperson for TAC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A worldwide brand and the biggest name in timeshare.

The world’s largest timeshare company, Wyndham Destinations, made the headlines for the wrong reasons.

After losing a court case to a former employee Patricia “Trish” Williams, many salubrious details of their sales operations have become public record. Evidence of fraudulent behaviour and abuse of the elderly have been accepted as fact by San Francisco Superior Court Judge Richard B Ulmer Jr.

The timeshare giant has been ordered to pay $18.6 million in compensation.

