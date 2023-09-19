Pure Parima Launches Luxurious Line of Certified Egyptian Cotton Towels and Bathrobes
Pure Parima, a top online bedding supplier, has launched a brand-new collection of Egyptian cotton towels and bathrobes. Made from 100% certified Egyptian.
Pure Parima was created with the belief that customers deserve to know the truth about what’s in their bedding,”LUMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tuck Editor’s Pick for Best Egyptian Cotton Sheets, Pure Parima recently expanded its product offerings to include a brand-new collection of Egyptian cotton towels and bathrobes.
Top online bedding supplier Pure Parima has built a reputation for supplying 100 percent certified Egyptian cotton sheets and accessories. Now the New Jersey-based business is expanding its current line to include an array of towels and bathrobes made from the same luxurious Egyptian cotton.
“Pure Parima was created with the belief that customers deserve to know the truth about what’s in their bedding,” said company SEO manager Turab Hassan. “To that end, all our products, from sheets to towels, bear the coveted Cotton Egypt Association seal of approval. Shoppers can rest assured knowing their purchases feature hand-picked, long-staple Egyptian cotton from the Nile River Valley and no substitutes.”
In an effort to meet customers’ evolving needs, Pure Parima has expanded its line to include 100 percent certified Egyptian cotton towels. Silky soft and exceptionally luxurious, these towels are creamy white and feature an embroidered logo. They’re produced on air jet dobby looms using extra-long staple cotton fibers and boast a GSM of 800. The result is a bath towel that’s as cozy as it is absorbent.
“Like sheets, towels are items that come into frequent and extended contact with the skin,” said Hassan. “If towel is rough, thin, or otherwise uncomfortable, wind up suffering unpleasant consequences like skin rashes and hair breakage. When choosing best Egyptian cotton, could rest assured knowing the health and comfort are protected.”
Along with towels measuring 30 inches by 56 inches, Pure Parima will be supplying other Egyptian cotton bath products. Those seeking a more luxurious experience can opt for the 40 inch by 70 inch bath sheet. Additionally, the line includes hand towels (20 inches by 30 inches) and washcloths (12 inches by 12 inches).
Comfort doesn’t have to end at the bathroom door when choosing top Pure Parima over other linen brands. The sheet supplier will also be offering shawl collar bathrobes to keep bathers warm. Crafted from solid white Egyptian cotton, the robes boast an embroidered logo on the sleeve. They feature a GSM of 500 and come in sizes extra-small/small, medium/large, extra-large/extra-extra large, and 2x/3x.
Founded in 2018, Pure Parima grew to prominence for its Egyptian cotton sheets and pillowcases. Made from fibers sourced in Egypt, every Pure Parima product is Cotton Egypt Association certified for authenticity. Additionally, Pure Parima bedding items bear the OEKO-TEX label. That means they’re manufactured free from harmful chemicals and substances. The result is that sleepers can feel good about where they’re laying their heads at night. And because the company offers a risk-free guarantee, customers can try products before making a commitment. If for any reason a bedding item doesn’t meet a buyer’s needs or preferences, they can return it within 100 nights for a full refund.
Pure Parima looks forward to serving customers’ bedroom and bathroom linen needs. Have additional questions? Shop the selection online or call to speak to someone on the team.
Turab Hassan
Zako LLC
+1 609-917-7755
turab@pureparima.com
