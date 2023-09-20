Business Reporter: Poppulo Outlines the Future of AI for Internal Communications
Leading communications experience vendor, Poppulo, shares how AI can free up time and empower internal communicators to further impact their organisationsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published in Business Reporter, Poppulo, a leading communications experience software company, talks about how AI can make the optimisation and personalisation of content, as well as the measurement of communications more efficient. And while generative AI tools have already demonstrated jaw-dropping content creation efficiencies across a variety of applications, this article explores deeper use cases for AI and how it will transform the internal communications field.
Efficiently creating impactful content for the variety of internal communication channels in today’s modern business is critical. And the release of generative AI poses a unique opportunity for businesses and the communications teams that support them. But the rapid release of AI tools introduced multiple challenges for businesses, including how to responsibly take advantage of this technology and govern its use internally.
This article covers the challenges facing businesses today and how AI should be introduced and leveraged to maximise impact. It also discusses how AI can be instrumental in ensuring that employee communications, which are decentralised by nature, follow the same standards. No matter who communicates what or via what channel, the same security and governance principles need to prevail. In return, saving time on content creation and management will liberate greater capacity for delivering the strategic communications work communicators enjoy, driven by data to guide optimisation efforts.
With recommendations about content personalisation, engagement, security, and more, the article is a must-read for internal communicators looking to adopt AI to supercharge their programs.
To learn more about the role AI can play in internal communication, read the article.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
About Poppulo
Poppulo is the leading communications and workplace experience software company. The Poppulo Harmony platform helps enterprise organizations achieve more by effortlessly connecting their employees, customers, and workplaces through omnichannel employee communications, digital signage, and workplace management. Poppulo’s 4,500+ customer base is representative of the world’s most successful companies, including 47 of the Fortune 100.
For more information, visit www.poppulo.com.
