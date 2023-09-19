Cloud Nine Asoke Presents Community Event on 30th September 2023
Free Cannabis Community Event at Bangkok's Leading DispensaryBANGKOK, THAILAND, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Nine Asoke, a leading cannabis dispensary in Thailand, is thrilled to announce its upcoming event, Budz & Booze, a pioneering evening dedicated to the delightful pairing of weed & wine, complemented by DJ Stargazer spinning your favourite open format tunes. This unique event will be held at Cloud Nine Asoke, a dispensary renowned for its cool and contemporary decor, featuring bluish hues and cloud-themed decorations.
The Budz & Booze event aims to bring together the cannabis and wine communities for an unforgettable night of 'Puff, Pour, and Play'. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the synergy between weed and wine while enjoying chill vibes and cool beats. Boozia has prepared a special menu with a unique selection of wines & sparkling wine to choose from, along with Local Boys THC Craft Soda will be available for purchase, expertly curated to offer the perfect pairings.
"This is not just an event, but a celebration of the fusion of two ancient and revered pastimes; we are looking forward to sharing our Cannabis & wine pairings selections for the perfect weed and wine experience," said Benjamin Baskins, CEO of OG Canna Company. "We are thrilled to invite both cannabis and wine enthusiasts to come together for a night of good times, good vibes, and good tunes."
As part of its commitment to promoting responsible cannabis use, Cloud Nine Asoke will also host a 'Cannabis Club' during the event, where attendees can learn more about the benefits of cannabis and its responsible consumption.
The event also serves as an 'Industry Night,' encouraging professionals from the cannabis and hospitality sectors to network and share insights while enjoying a 'Community Gathering' with like-minded individuals.
Budz & Booze will take place at Cloud Nine Asoke, located in the heart of the Sukhumvit area. The event is set to be a memorable 'Chill Vibes Night' that combines the best of 'Weed & Wine Fusion.' Cloud Nine is proud to be a part of the Thailand cannabis community, and we look forward to "GET LIFTED" and partying with you soon!
Cloud Nine is part of The OG Canna Company, which was founded in 2022 by a dedicated group of passionate individuals with two goals: to produce the highest quality cannabis experience in Thailand through an extensive network of retail outlets and cultivation facilities while educating the public on the many wonderful medical uses of this most amazing plant.
ABOUT CLOUD NINE THAILAND
Cloud Nine Thailand is Bangkok's newest cannabis dispensary. Stop by to find an out-of-the-ordinary selection of high-quality cannabis and paraphernalia. Cloud Nine Thailand is open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. daily.
