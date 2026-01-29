Panthera Group Expands International Presence with Launch of Panthera Digital

Panthera Group launches Panthera Digital, a new international division expanding the group’s global strategy with strategic participation in the digital economy

BANGKOK, THAILAND, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Panthera Group today announced the launch of Panthera Digital , a new international division focused on strategic positioning within the global digital economy.The digital sector continues to play a defining role in global growth, innovation, and productivity. From cloud computing and artificial intelligence to data-driven platforms and digital infrastructure, technology remains central to the evolution of modern industries worldwide.Building on Panthera Group’s diversified foundation across hospitality, distribution, engineering, and international investments, Panthera Digital reflects the Group’s ongoing international strategy of selective expansion into globally relevant sectors."The launch of Panthera Digital is a natural progression of our commitment to building a resilient and future-proof global portfolio," said Michael Doherty, Chairman of Panthera Group. "By securing strategic positions within the international digital ecosystem, we are aligning Panthera Group with the core technologies—from AI to digital infrastructure—that will drive the next decade of global economic productivity. This is about disciplined diversification into sectors with enduring relevance."Panthera Digital is positioned within the international digital ecosystem through minority participation in established global technology leaders, aligning the Group with long-term trends in software, data, artificial intelligence, and digital services.The launch of Panthera Digital follows the Group’s entry into precious metals with Panthera Silver , its first international division, and represents the next step in Panthera Group’s broader global positioning.Panthera Group continues to evaluate international opportunities that support diversification, resilience, and long-term strategic alignment, while maintaining a disciplined and measured approach to expansion.About Panthera GroupPanthera Group is a privately held diversified management company with operations spanning hospitality, food & beverage, alcohol distribution, cannabis, entertainment complexes, hotels, engineering, motorsport, and international investments. The Group focuses on building resilient businesses and strategic exposure across sectors with enduring global relevance.

