Roger Sanchez to Perform at Levels Nightclub Bangkok on 29 January

House Music Legend Roger Sanchez Brings Legendary Four-Deck Mastery to Levels Bangkok on 29 January 2026

BANGKOK, THAILAND, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grammy Award–winning DJ and producer Roger Sanchez will headline Levels on Thursday, 29 January 2026, bringing one of electronic music’s most influential careers to Bangkok for a one‑night performance.Widely regarded as a pioneer of modern house music, Sanchez is known for his high-energy, four-deck performances and technical precision behind the decks. Over a career spanning more than three decades, he has produced and remixed more than 2,000 tracks and performed at some of the world’s most prominent music festivals and clubs, including Glastonbury and Ibiza venues such as Space, Pacha, and Amnesia.Sanchez achieved global commercial success with the chart‑topping single “Another Chance,” which reached Number 1 in multiple countries. He won a Grammy Award for his remix of No Doubt’s “Hella Good,” cementing his reputation as one of the genre’s most respected figures. He continues to release new music, including recent collaborations “Go Again” with HUGEL and “Save Me Now” with Jem Cooke.Luka Baumann, General Manager of Levels, shared his excitement about the event: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Roger Sanchez to Levels for the very first time,” Baumann said. “He is a true pioneer of house music and an artist who embodies everything we stand for — authenticity, energy, and an unwavering commitment to the craft. This is more than just a DJ set; it’s a celebration of house music culture at its finest. We can’t wait to share this unforgettable night with Bangkok.”The Bangkok performance is expected to feature Sanchez’s signature blend of driving rhythms, soulful house, and extended club‑focused sets that have made him a mainstay of the international electronic music circuit.Tickets for the event are available through Megatix About LevelsLocated in the heart of Sukhumvit Soi 11, Levels is one of Bangkok’s leading nightlife destinations and a flagship venue within the Panthera Group entertainment portfolio. The venue offers a multi-room experience that includes a high-energy main room, a mezzanine overlooking the dance floor, and a terrace dedicated to house and techno sounds. Known for hosting international DJs and dynamic weekly events, Levels features a soundtrack spanning open format, commercial house, and pop, supported by premium sound, advanced lighting systems, and dedicated VIP table service. The venue attracts a mix of international visitors, expatriates, and local partygoers seeking a world‑class experience.About Panthera GroupPanthera Group is a privately held diversified management company with operations spanning hospitality, food & beverage, alcohol distribution, cannabis, entertainment complexes, hotels, engineering, motorsport, and international investments. The Group focuses on building resilient businesses and strategic exposure across sectors with enduring global relevance.Event LogisticsDoors open at 10:00 PM and the venue operates until late. A smart‑casual dress code is enforced; shorts, flip‑flops or open‑toe shoes, hoodies, vests, baseball caps or snapbacks, and sportswear are not permitted.

