Boozia Distribution Launches Inaugural Annual 'Boozia Festival' at Spectrum Lounge & Bar, Marking 8 Years of Excellence

BANGKOK, THAILAND, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boozia Distribution announces the launch of its first annual flagship event, Boozia Festival 2026 . Taking place on Thursday, 19 February 2026, this landmark night marks the beginning of a new yearly tradition, taking over all three levels of the Spectrum Lounge & Bar at Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit. The inaugural festival also serves as a celebration of Boozia's 8th anniversary, honouring nearly a decade of growth in the beverage industry.The festival represents an ambitious showcase of Boozia's portfolio, featuring more than 230 labels from over 80 international brands. Guests will have the opportunity to explore 170+ labels available for tasting, ranging from artisanal wineries to established spirit houses."We are here to stay for the long term to offer the highest service, quality, and standards the industry deserves," said Shikhar (Shaq) Shrestha, CEO of Boozia Distribution. "Our mission with this annual festival is to make boutique, high-quality products available for everyone's reach, bringing the makers and the craft directly to our community in Thailand."A FUSION OF GOURMET EXCELLENCE AND MIXOLOGYThe Boozia Festival 2026 is designed to be a multi-sensory rooftop experience. To complement the extensive tasting, the event features:ELEVATED CULINARY JOURNEY: Live cooking stations hosted by the Executive Chef of Hyatt Regency Bangkok, featuring premium grilled beef, lamb, and fresh sashimi, alongside featured partners showcasing artisanal Iberico ham and caviar.THE CRAFT: Exclusive guest shifts featuring expert mixologists from Boozia's partner bars—representing some of Bangkok's leading venues—alongside expert-led masterclasses.THE MAKERS: A rare opportunity to meet international winemakers and global brand ambassadors in person.THE VIBE: Live DJ sets and panoramic sunset views across three levels of one of the city's notable rooftop settings.TICKET TIERS AND EXCLUSIVE STAYCATIONSBoozia Distribution has curated four distinct tiers for enthusiasts, collectors, and industry professionals:SIP (General Admission): 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM. Includes event access and tasting of the showcase wine and spirit collection.SIP+ (VIP Experience): Early entry at 4:00 PM. Includes a curated premium wine masterclass and access to an exclusive spirits masterclass. (Limited seating).STAY & SIP / STAY & SIP+: Premium packages including two tickets (GA or VIP) and a one-night stay at Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit with breakfast for two.Early Bird pricing and booking deadlines for all tiers are available until 15 February 2026.Ticket information is available at Ticketmelon.com ABOUT BOOZIA DISTRIBUTIONFounded in 2018, Boozia Distribution is a specialised importer and distributor of premium beverages in Thailand, recognised for its dedication to quality, consistency, and innovation. With a vision to be one of the nation's leading purveyors of fine wines and spirits, Boozia curates a globally diverse portfolio that caters to discerning palates—from luxury hotels and fine dining establishments to retail outlets and cocktail bars. At the core of Boozia's mission is the creation of memorable guest experiences through holistic support, spanning from brand storytelling to bespoke experiential activations. By connecting international flavours with Thailand's discerning tastes, Boozia Distribution has established itself as a partner dedicated to elevating the beverage industry.ABOUT PANTHERA GROUPFounded in 2005 and headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand, Panthera Group is a diversified investment group with a portfolio spanning nightclubs, food & beverage, alcohol import and distribution, cannabis cultivation and retail, property, legal and accounting services, entertainment complexes, and hotels, with recent strategic expansion into engineering and motorsport. With a proven track record of creating sustainable value across multiple industries, the Group is expanding its international footprint, focusing on high-growth sectors that are shaping the future global economy. Guided by innovation and strategic vision, Panthera Group continues to expand its portfolio while upholding its commitment to responsible business, positive community impact, and delivering enduring long-term value.

