ATL Technology Strengthens Leadership in Medical Device Industry with New CFO Appointment

Rob Bonatakis, CFO

ATL Technology names Rob Bonatakis as Chief Financial Officer.

SPRINGVILLE, UTAH, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ATL Technology, a well-known name in the field of medical device development and manufacturing, is proud to announce the addition of a distinguished Chief Financial Officer, Rob Bonatakis, to their executive leadership team.

Rob Bonatakis brings a wealth of experience and expertise to ATL Technology, having previously served as CFO for Spectrum Plastics Group, a private equity-backed medical plastics company, which was recently acquired by DuPont de Nemours, Inc. His extensive background in finance, accounting, and leadership roles in legal, real estate, IT, and risk management aligns seamlessly with ATL's mission of maintaining exceptional quality standards and fostering excellence in medical device design and manufacturing.

"I am thrilled to join ATL Technology during this pivotal phase of financial growth and global expansion," expressed Rob Bonatakis. "The company's remarkable achievements in vertical integration and its unwavering commitment to superior quality in medical device development have truly impressed me. I eagerly anticipate contributing to ATL's continued success and its pursuit of profitable growth."

Rob Bonatakis' career has predominantly centered around the manufacturing industry, where precision and intricate assembly processes are paramount – a perfect match for ATL's exacting quality standards and dedication to excellence in medical device design and manufacturing.

Rob holds a bachelor’s degree in finance, with a minor in economics from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, further complemented by an MBA from Georgia State University with a specialized focus on corporate finance and accounting.

“Rob brings a strong track record of driving results and accelerating growth; we are thrilled to welcome him to our team,” said Joe Glover, Chief Executive Officer of ATL Technology. “Rob will play a key role on the leadership team as we continue to execute our strategy of enhancing our capabilities and global growth, while most importantly providing the highest possible quality to our customers,” added Glover.

About ATL Technology: Founded in 1993, ATL is a fast-growing medical device company offering design, development, and manufacturing services. The company focuses on providing its customers with world-class engineering solutions to help them accelerate medical device innovation.