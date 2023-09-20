Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause Music Festival Shines Bright Indoors Amidst Impending Storms
Ramon Jones, Executive Director of The Philadelphia Chapter of the Recording Academy with Sharon Lia, CEO and Founder of Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause.
Tiffany, the former teen idol of the 80's with her No. 1 Billboard song, "I Think We're Alone Now" was the headliner at the Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause Music Festival. She's posing with Sharon Lia, CEO and Founder of Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause.
ROZES, who is best known for her 2015 collaboration, "Roses", with duo The Chainsmokers, performs at the 2023 Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause Music Festival.
GRAMMY® nominees Helen Bruner & Terry Jones pose in the Pink Room with Chinah Blac newly elected Governor of the Philadelphia Chapter for the Recording Academy and Sharon Lia, CEO and Founder of Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause.
The Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause Foundation is dedicated to positively impacting women's lives through events, fundraising, and initiatives.
The festival boasted an impressive lineup of elements, making it an outstanding event. With the support of 34 dedicated volunteers, the stage saw the performances of eight electrifying bands, while 23 vibrant vendors created a lively atmosphere that captured the hearts of festival-goers; both seasoned fans and newcomers alike. The festival's core mission deeply moved many in attendance.
A significant highlight of the event was the presence of Ramon Jones, Executive Director of The Philadelphia Chapter of the Recording Academy. Mr. Jones spoke about the Recording Academy and the work of MusicCares, emphasizing how their and the LWR4AC's missions impact the community with music at its core. He excited the crowd and graciously introduced Sharon Lia and the Sharon Lia Band, the festival's founder.
The festival drew attendees from far and wide, with Recording Academy Chapter Members traveling from locations as diverse as Philadelphia, New York, and California.
Philadelphia Mayoral Candidate David Oh, who strongly supports the vibrant local music community, also stopped by, making a lasting impression on festival-goers.
The festival buzzed with energy, featuring a Pink Carpet experience provided by Avalon Flooring, a VIP extravaganza sponsored by A Dutch Masterpiece, Ravagnoti, Pepsi, Philly Pretzel Factory, and Jersey Mikes, a Welcome Center, the Ladies Who Rock Pop-Up-Rock-Shop, and powerful musical performances by Tiffany, Sharon Lia Band, Helen Bruner & Terry Jones, ROZES, Black Rose Rebellion, Della Chase, Jagged Little Thrill (The Alanis Experience) and the School of Rock Newtown Bucks Band.
The event was made possible by the generous support of sponsors such as Lexus of Willow Grove, Penny Gardens, Dunphy Ford, Eberharts Custom Embroidery, CP Print+Promo, Alpha Graphics of Cherry Hill, Trilogy Sound & Production, Sun Rae Media, Sharrick Records, R&R Insurance, Rosenfeld Dental, and TAMA drums. The festival ambiance was further elevated by stunning digital signage, enchanting up-lights, and a magnificent 12-foot-tall Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause guitar.
One of the festival's unique and heartwarming aspects was the camaraderie among the performers and their teams. The unwavering support that the ladies and their bands provided to one another truly embodied the spirit of unity and empowerment.
The Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause Foundation also took the opportunity to present a Certificate of Recognition to Colonel Bryan S. Coyle and the Philadelphia Police Cadet Explorer Program for their unwavering dedication to ensuring safety and security and furthering the mission of the foundation.
Silent auction winners celebrated their good fortune as they took home generously donated musical instruments from brands like Ibanez, Gold Tone Music Group, Zagar Guitar, and Eric the Flutemaker, contributing to the festival's ongoing fundraising efforts.
Through events like this and continued fundraising activities, the Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause Foundation remains committed to positively impacting women's lives, including through initiatives like the Comfort Box Program.
A special acknowledgment goes to Kelli Lewis, Executive Ambassador for LWR, singer-songwriter, and Recording Academy Member from California, and to all the Ambassadors and volunteers who made this extraordinary event possible.
About Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause:
Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause is a dynamic organization dedicated to harnessing the power of music to uplift and empower women. Through music festivals, community engagement, and philanthropic efforts, the foundation strives to make a lasting impact on women's lives, touching hearts and creating positive change in the world. For more information, visit www.LadiesWhoRock4ACause.org and follow Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause on social media: Facebook, Instagram @ladieswhorock4acause, and Twitter @lwr4ac.
For media inquiries and interviews, please contact Kelly Bennett at Kelly@BennettUnlimitedPR.com or Kendra C. Sikes at Bennett Unlimited PR Phone at 469-882-8155.
(Photos by Heather Vallies and the 2023 Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause Photography).
