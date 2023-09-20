Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause Music Festival Shines Bright Indoors Amidst Impending Storms

Ramon Jones, Executive Director of The Philadelphia Chapter of the Recording Academy with Sharon Lia, CEO and Founder of Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause.

Tiffany, the former teen idol of the 80's with her No. 1 Billboard song, "I Think We're Alone Now" was the headliner at the Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause Music Festival. She's posing with Sharon Lia, CEO and Founder of Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause.

ROZES, who is best known for her 2015 collaboration, "Roses", with duo The Chainsmokers, performs at the 2023 Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause Music Festival.

GRAMMY® nominees Helen Bruner & Terry Jones pose in the Pink Room with Chinah Blac newly elected Governor of the Philadelphia Chapter for the Recording Academy and Sharon Lia, CEO and Founder of Ladies Who Rock 4 A Cause.