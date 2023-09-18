FHP Sergeant Steps into Road, Selflessly Attempts to Prevent Driver from Striking Pedestrian

September 18, 2023

~ 71-Year-Old Driver Fails to Yield, Striking Sergeant resulting in minor injuries~

TAMPA, FLA. – Today, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Troopers assisted with morning traffic control for the Hillsborough Academy of Math and Science.

While stationed at the signalized intersection of West Waters Avenue and Montague Street, an FHP Sergeant observed a pedestrian pushing a child in a stroller traveling southbound on Montague Street.

As the pedestrian began using the crosswalk with a green signal, the Sergeant witnessed a motor vehicle traveling northbound on Montague Street and turning right under a green traffic signal, failing to yield to the pedestrian.

To prevent a collision, the Sergeant stepped into the roadway and attempted to gain the compliance of the motor vehicle driver to yield to the pedestrian; however, the driver continued eastbound on West Waters Avenue.

Moments later, a 2020 Nissan Rouge, also traveling northbound on Montague Street, proceeded to turn right onto West Waters Avenue and struck the Sergeant after failing to stop. The 71-year-old motor vehicle operator was cited for failure to yield.

The Sergeant, a Marine Veteran who has been a member of FHP for 29 years, suffered minor injuries.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV), in conjunction with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration(NHTSA), recognizes October as Pedestrian Safety Month, placing emphasis on reminding drivers and pedestrians that staying safe is a shared responsibility. To learn more, visit: Pedestrian Safety – Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (flhsmv.gov).

