Canvass AI CEO, Humera Malik Champions Canadian Leadership, Investment Opportunities at Applied Intelligence Live!

Canvass AI CEO Humera Malik highlights some surprising facts – from talent to investment opportunities – that make Canada a world leader in AI at the Applied Intelligence Live! Austin conference, September 20, 2023.

Adopting the mindset of driving business value versus a data-first strategy can help accelerate AI in industry and enterprises.” — Humera Malik

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial AI software leader Canvass AI CEO Humera Malik will champion Canada’s AI talent and investment opportunities at Applied Intelligence Live! Austin September 20 – 21, 2023. Ms. Malik will speak at two sessions at the conference, a two-day celebration of transformative and emerging technologies.

Headliners Stage (Expo), Wed. September 20 at 10:20am (CDT)

Ms. Malik will highlight some surprising facts – from talent to investment opportunities – that make Canada a world leader in AI. She will also speak to how adopting the mindset of driving business value versus a data-first strategy can help accelerate AI in industry and enterprises.

AI Upskilling Challenge Discussion

VisionAIres Village, Thur. September 21, 10:30am (CDT)

Ms. Malik will join in this 60-minute roundtable discussion on the critical topic of upskilling the workforce in the field of AI, exploring strategies, challenges, and opportunities in preparing the workforce for an AI-driven future.

Humera Malik, CEO, Canvass AI said, “I am proud to speak about Canada’s leading role in AI and to discuss the some of the challenges ahead on the road to AI automation. Applied Intelligence Live! celebrates this transformation. But, in order to celebrate, you have to get there, and deriving business value is the fastest way to it.”

Humera Malik is a technology entrepreneur and a leading voice and practitioner in applying artificial intelligence to optimize industrial operations, augment workforces, and achieve sustainable impact.

About Canvass AI

Canvass AI is a leading industrial AI software provider that puts industrial companies in control of their data, to make timely decisions, and achieve faster and sustainable outcomes. Some of the largest companies in the world use Canvass AI to empower their production teams for high performance decision making, to future-proof operations and drive net-zero targets. Backed by Alphabet, and Yamaha Motor Ventures, Canvass AI is a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Innovation Community, Next Generation Manufacturing Canada, and is recognized by CB Insights as one of the world's top 50 technology companies that is advancing manufacturing.