Request for Application – Nonprofit and Religious Nonprofits Security Grant Program

The Washington State Department of Commerce is initiating a Request for Application (RFA) process to fund $500,000 in fiscal year 2024 for the physical security of nonprofit and religious nonprofit institutions. Grant recipients must have reasons to believe they have been subject to security threats and demonstrate a need for enhanced security. Grant funding must be used and limited to purchasing security hardware and equipment to enhance the security of the buildings and grounds of such organizations.

There will be a public outreach pre-application meeting on September 28, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. to solicit feedback from the public on this funding. Those interested can join the meeting using this Zoom link.

Meeting ID: 872 3546 3015 and Passcode: 375315.

After the meeting concludes, Commerce will post more details on how to apply for this grant funding. There will also be a link to the Zoom meeting recording.

Below is Senate Bill 5187, Proviso 59 language that provides the funding for this opportunity:

(59) $500,000 of the general fund—state appropriation for fiscal year 2024 is provided solely for the department to provide grants to nonprofit organizations including, but not limited to, religious nonprofits, to fund the physical security of such institutions. Grant recipients must have reasons to believe they have been subject to security threats and must demonstrate a need for enhanced security. Grant funding must be used and limited to the purchase of security hardware and equipment to enhance the security of the buildings and grounds of such organizations.

If you have questions, don’t hesitate to contact Cary Retlin at 360-819-6923 or Michelle Griffin at 360-584-3437.