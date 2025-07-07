Submit Release
Sunrise Village: A new affordable community for Longview, by Longview Housing Authority

The brand-new Sunrise Village community in Longview, including green space, gardens, and benches.

Affordable housing can be hard to find in rural Cowlitz County. In Longview, a small city of just 37,000 people, this is due to both a lack of available affordable housing overall and a lack of multifamily housing units that more of our low-income neighbors can afford compared to single-family homes.

This June, Longview has cause to celebrate with the opening of 40 new homes for low-income community members, setting aside units for families exiting homelessness, seniors, and others facing housing instability. And these homes are not cramped apartments – they include townhouses with open space for families in a neighborhood setting that inspires socializing and play.

Sunrise Village would not be possible without community collaboration.

Its land was donated by Longview Presbyterian Church with the express intent of development for affordable housing. Community Frameworks greatly helped with the development process as consultant. The site was funded by the Washington State Department of Commerce, Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) dollars, City of Longview, Cowlitz County, PeaceHealth, and others. Longview Housing Authority, also known as Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington, will maintain the property and provide case management to renters.

Thank you to the investors who made this happen, and to the City of Longview for embracing this project to provide housing opportunities for its resilient community residents.

Sunrise Village: A new affordable community for Longview, by Longview Housing Authority

