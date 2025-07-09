Patsy Surh Place honors AANHPI communities with 77 new homes for low-income seniors in Tacoma

Faaluaina Pritchard (L), executive director of Asia Pacific Cultural Center, and Sharon Lee (R), executive director of Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI), present gifts of appreciation to Patsy Surh O’Connell at the grand opening of Patsy Surh Place on May 21.

Patsy Surh Place celebrated its grand opening on May 21, with affordable housing advocates in attendance.

Named for Patsy Surh O’Connell, this housing community honors the distinguished community leader and a founder of Asia Pacific Cultural Center (APCC). Patsy Surh Place reflects her lifelong commitment to promoting Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) heritage, culture, and arts throughout the region.

This new affordable multifamily housing community includes 77 units for low-income seniors in Tacoma. Community investments from the Washington Housing Trust Fund, Washington State Housing Finance Commission, Pierce County, City of Tacoma, Tacoma Housing Authority, and Pierce County Housing Authority helped make this project possible.

APCC Executive Director Faaluaina Pritchard remarked at the grand opening, “APCC being the primary owner of this project means that the tenants will never be bored. The tenants will never be hungry. The tenants will always be happy. Because it is our culture to take care of our elders. The majority of them are Asia Pacific people, but we have many other nationalities as well who live in this building, and they are going to learn who we are, and we will learn who they are.

“Also, with this project we’re going to use our youth program to learn from elder stories and have intergenerational activities. You can mark my word; it will be a model for senior housing and affordable housing.”

Jubilant grand opening attendees included, Lieutenant Governor Danny Heck, Washington Speaker of the House Laurie Jinkins, Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards, Pierce County Executive Ryan Mello, and many other proud housing advocates.

The Low-Income Housing Institute (LIHI) will manage Patsy Surh Place, maintaining 77 units for low-income seniors, particularly members of AANHPI communities.

