More crisis care beds coming to Thurston County thanks to Commerce partnership

A new 16-bed facility will expand crisis triage capacity in the Thurston-Mason region, as part of Phase 3 of the Trueblood Settlement

OLYMPIA, Wash. – A new 16-bed crisis triage and stabilization facility is coming to Thurston County, thanks in part to a $4.95 million grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce.

A partnership with the service provider, ConnectionsWA, will help the state meet its obligations under the Trueblood Contempt Settlement Agreement.

ConnectionsWA operates a crisis response center in Kirkland, a related Commerce investment.

This landmark decision from 2018 primarily seeks to address unconstitutional delays in competency evaluation and restoration services for people detained in jails. However, investments in crisis triage and stabilization facilities are also part of the state’s implementation plan. These facilities serve a critical role in assisting people experiencing a behavioral health crisis. They provide an alternative to jails and emergency rooms with access to counseling, medication, peer support and other resources.

ConnectionsWA is affiliated with Arizona-based Connections Health Solutions, a leader in behavioral health crisis stabilization.

“We’re honored to receive this grant and continue to work with the Department of Commerce and our partners in the Thurston-Mason region to build a more compassionate, effective response to behavioral health emergencies,” said Colin LeClair, CEO of Connections Health Solutions. “With this support, our community is one step closer to having a dedicated, safe place to go during a behavioral health emergency.”

ConnectionsWA will proceed with site selection later this year and intends to begin construction in 2026. The Commerce grant will leverage $2.67 million in non-state funding.

“We know that there is a crisis in behavioral health access in Washington and across the country,” said Commerce Director Joe Nguyễn. “These investments ensure that people in mental health crisis have a safe place to stabilize and begin their path to recovery — close to home and when they need it most.” This category of awards goes through a competitive process conducted by Commerce, the Washington State Health Care Authority, Department of Social and Health Services, and Department of Health. Projects must maintain the facility for the intended use for at least 10 years.