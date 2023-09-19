Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,351 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,553 in the last 365 days.

SABESP – MATERIAL FACT

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp (“Company” or “Sabesp”), pursuant to the provisions CVM Resolution nº 44, of August 23, 2021, and in continuity to the Material Fact released on July 31, 2023, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, at a meeting held today, the State Privatization Board (CDPED - Conselho Diretor do Programa Estadual de Desestatização) resolved on:

(i) the Partnerships in Investment Secretariat (Secretaria de Parcerias em Investimentos) and the Environment, Infrastructure and Logistics Secretariat (Secretaria de Meio Ambiente, Infraestrutura e Logística) to take steps to send the draft bill on the privatization of the Company to the Governor’s Office; and

(ii) Sabesp, under the terms of art. 5th, II combined with art. 7th, §2nd and §4th of Law No. 9,361/96, initiates the procedure for selecting and hiring coordinating banks and other services required for the future public offering.

Sabesp will keep the market informed of any developments related to the subject matter of this Material Fact.

Contatos de RI
SABESP
+55 11 3388-8793
sabesp.ri@sabesp.com.br

You just read:

SABESP – MATERIAL FACT

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more