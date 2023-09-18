Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, September 18, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of September 18 will include the following:

Sunday, September 17 to Monday, September 18: Gov. McMaster will participate in the 63rd Annual Southern States Energy Board meeting, The Westin Poinsett, 120 S. Main Street, Greenville, S.C.

Sunday, September 17 to Friday, September 22: Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in the National Lieutenant Governors Association (NLGA) Mission 2023, Frankfurt and Berlin, Germany.

Monday, September 18 at 10:45 AM: Gov. McMaster joined Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Former U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette, and Executive Director of the Southern State Energy Board Kenneth Nemeth for a media availability, The Westin Poinsett, Alexander Ballroom, 120 S. Main Street, Greenville, S.C.

Tuesday, September 19 at 11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will speak at a Workforce Symposium hosted by the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, The Founders Zone, Williams Brice Stadium, 1125 George Rogers Boulevard, Columbia, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: September 11, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for September 11, 2023, included:

Monday, September 11

8:30 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the annual 9/11 Morning of Remembrance Ceremony, Columbia Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:30 AM: Agency meeting.

2:00 PM: Meeting with a local official.

Wednesday, September 13

10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held a press event to provide an update on the Workforce Scholarships for the Future Initiative, Trident Technical College, Thornley Campus, 7000 Rivers Avenue, 1000 Building, South Carolina Aeronautical Training Center, North Charleston, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Economic development meeting.

2:30 PM: Agency meeting.

3:00 PM: Agency meeting.

Friday, September 15

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the Sterlite Technologies Inc. grand opening, Sterlite Technologies Inc., 2 Business Parkway, Lugoff, S.C.

12:00 PM: Policy meeting.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:45 PM: Policy call.

3:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Sunday, September 17

Gov. McMaster participated in the 63rd annual Southern States Energy Board meeting, The Westin Poinsett, 120 S. Main Street, Greenville, S.C.

3:30 PM: Gov. McMaster oversaw the Southern States Energy Board Executive Committee meeting, Poinsett Ballroom, The Westin Poinsett, 120 S. Main Street, Greenville, S.C.

6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the 63rd annual Southern States Energy Board meeting’s Opening Reception and Dinner, Upcountry History Museum, 540 Buncombe Street, Greenville, S.C.