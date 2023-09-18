Bridge Repair Work Prompts Weekend Ramp Closures on I-65 in Goodlettsville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be conducting lane and ramp closures for bridge repair activities at the Rivergate Exit on I-65 in Davidson County.

For multiple weekends over the next few months, three of the five ramps at Exit 96 in Goodlettsville will be closed. The closures begin this coming weekend and will last from Friday night until Monday morning.

Bell and Associates Construction crews will be replacing the expansion joints on both bridges at this location, giving drivers a smoother transition from road to bridge. A detour will be in place. Closure details are listed below:

Ramp Closures:

Northbound off-ramp (from I-65N onto Rivergate Pkwy): Closed at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 continuously until 5 a.m. Monday,

Sept. 25. Southbound on-ramps (from Rivergate Pkwy onto 65S): Closed at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 continuously until 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25.

The work will continue the following weekends:

October 6 - 9

October 20 – 23

November 10 - 13

All work is weather-dependent and the above weekends will be adjusted as needed in the case of inclement weather.

TDOT will also continue alternating lane closures on I-65 during the overnight hours (8 p.m. – 5 a.m. each night) the week leading up to the closure in preparation for the bridge repair work.

Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time and slow down while in a work zone.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.