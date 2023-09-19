Concept3D Introduces 'My Campus Experience': Ushering in a New Era of Personalization for Higher Education
My Campus Experience is more than great software, it sets a new gold standard for engaging with and integrating students into the campus community.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Concept3D, a pioneer in digital campus solutions, has today announced the launch of its groundbreaking platform, My Campus Experience. This state-of-the-art tool promises to redefine the way colleges and universities engage with their students, offering a level of personalization previously unseen in higher education.
— Gordon Boyes, Concept3D CEO
Designed with the student journey in mind, My Campus Experience addresses some of the most persistent challenges faced by institutions during crucial transitional periods, such as orientation week and campus visits.
“My Campus Experience enables colleges and universities to provide every student with a personalized roadmap for their initial encounters with a school, fostering stronger community ties, boosting engagement, and enhancing student satisfaction from day one,” says Gordon Boyes, Concept3D CEO. “My Campus Experience is more than great software, it sets a new gold standard for engaging with and integrating students into the campus community.”
One of the compelling features of My Campus Experience is its power of personalization. The platform allows colleges to welcome visiting prospective students with tailored digital packages. No longer does a prospective student have to sift through a myriad of information to find what's relevant. Whether it's a potential major, a passion for dance, or an interest in environmental causes, students receive a curated package of events, sites, and opportunities that align precisely with their interests.
But the platform’s capabilities extend beyond prospective students. The orientation process, often fraught with feelings of isolation and overwhelming choices, becomes a seamless and engaging experience. My Campus Experience ensures that new students are oriented in a way that directly speaks to their individual passions and interests, greatly enhancing the likelihood of a smooth transition and improved student persistence.
My Campus Experience seamlessly integrates with Concept3D's renowned virtual tours, interactive campus maps, and digital event calendar solution. By doing so, it not only enhances the value of each tool but amplifies their combined potential, evolving the traditional student touchpoints into dynamic, personalized engagements. In a world that increasingly values genuine connection and recognition, My Campus Experience stands out as the pivotal tool reshaping higher education engagement.
Higher education institutions interested in learning more about My Campus Experience can request additional information or join Concept3D at Booth #405 during the NACAC Conference from September 21 - 23.
Concept3D provides the ability to create an elevated, university-branded experience for student events, interactive mapping, virtual tours, and more within one, centralized platform. Concept3D allows administrators to bring their campus to life with visually stunning, immersive online experiences that improve campus communications, recruitment, and navigation while engaging current and potential students. Serving the higher education community for over a decade, Concept3D clients include more than 700 universities and colleges, including over 70% of the top 100 U.S. universities, as well as live events, destinations, and sporting venues. For more information, visit Concept3D.com.
Josh Darnell
Concept3D
+1 3035961866
josh.darnell@concept3d.com