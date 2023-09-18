Nomadic Lifestyle Meets Essence of Cali, Colombia in Unique Extended-Stay Experience

Learn Salsa Caleño in Cali Colombia One Of The Digital Nomad Accommodations at Reset, Cali Cali, Colombia

CALI, COLOMBIA - This September 2023, Cali, Colombia welcomes extended-stay travelers to a one-of-a-kind immersive experience.

CALI, COLOMBIA, SOUTH AMERICA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world's salsa capital, Cali has long been a magnet for dance enthusiasts. Now, with the option to engage with the city for one, two, or three months, participants can dive deeper, not just into the rhythm but into the very heartbeat of this vibrant culture.

Behind this innovative offering is a collaboration between Serai, known for their extended-stay accommodations tailored for nomadic living, and Reset Cali, a boutique hotel, café, and co-working space that was created with digital nomads in mind. Together, they present an opportunity for a genuine connection to Cali's dynamic spirit paired with a thriving global community.

Beyond the allure of dance, the Cali immersion offers extended-stay travelers an opportunity to forge a deeper bond with both the city and its inhabitants. Participants not only connect with the soulful Spanish language through optional tailored classes, but they also find camaraderie among like-minded travelers. This shared journey allows for rich interactions with the local community, creating an experience that's both culturally immersive and personally enriching.

"Serai offers safe, quality accommodation with amenities ideal for extended stay travelers, but we provide more than just lodgings. We cultivate connections and experiences," says founder and CEO Michelle Himden, herself a longtime digital nomad. "With our Cali immersion, we're offering participants a unique opportunity to live and breathe the irrepressible vitality of Colombia. We understand the essence of slow travel, and our curated events ensure that our community builds lasting bonds during their stay."

For those embracing the digital nomad lifestyle, Serai guarantees plug-and-play convenience. Every accommodation is equipped with a personal desk space, ensuring work never skips a beat. The offering is sweetened with on-site co-working spaces, promoting networking with like-minded individuals from across the globe.

The Serai Guarantee extends to home comforts, from reliable high speed WiFi to high-quality beds and fully-equipped kitchen facilities.

Situated in the beating heart of Cali, Reset is not just another destination. It's a tribute to the cultural richness and dynamism of the city, reflecting its ethos in every corner.

Reset Cali co-owners Diego C. and Katherine C. (the architect making the design and construction of the space possible) shared: "We've built more than just a hotel, café and coworking facility. We've crafted an oasis where Cali's distinctive culture and raw creativity blend seamlessly.

"Situated amidst the historic charm of the iconic Sixth Avenue, our establishment is an homage to the city's golden era in the 1960s. We dreamt of reviving that essence, that pulse, and providing our guests with an unparalleled experience."

Diego's vision for Reset was also influenced by his background as a digital nomad. "I know what it means to be an extended-stay traveler, and I've felt the yearnings for community, reliable coworking spaces, and a secure haven equipped with top-tier amenities. Reset is the embodiment of that dream," he reflects.

Nested in the emblematic Granada neighborhood, the establishment offers easy access to renowned landmarks, tantalizing nightlife, and authentic dining venues. Beyond its ideal location, Reset shines as a beacon of cultural immersion. Guests can sway to the rhythmic beats of salsa, courtesy of on-premises dance classes, or seek tranquility with rejuvenating yoga sessions.

Reflecting on the future of extended stay travel, Serai’s Michelle Himden adds: "Modern travelers seek more than just a destination. They desire experiences that resonate and connections that last. Through this Cali initiative, we are redefining the benchmarks of slow travel."

About Serai:

Serai is a leading provider of extended-stay accommodations for digital nomads. Our properties offer plug-and-play convenience, tailored for nomadic living. But we are more than just lodgings. We also cultivate thriving communities across the globe. At Serai, nomads find not only comfort, but also connection. We fuse work, travel, and social interaction in a unique blend. Discover how we are changing the face of digital nomadism at www.sojournserai.com.

About Reset:

Reset is a unique fusion of boutique hotel and state-of-the-art coworking spaces. We're more than just accommodation; we're a global community hub. Redefining modern hospitality by blending work, culture, and connections. Follow us on Instagram @ResetCali to be part of our transformative journey.