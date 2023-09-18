Submit Release
Media Advisory: Maryland judges participate in first Reading & Robes program for elementary school students

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
September 18, 2023

 

Government Relations and Public Affairs
187 Harry S. Truman Parkway
Annapolis, Maryland 21401

 

Media Advisory:
Maryland judges participate in first Reading & Robes program for elementary school students
Judges will read to students in Baltimore City, Anne Arundel, Howard and Prince George’s counties

WHO:

Judges from the Supreme Court of Maryland, the Appellate Court of Maryland, local circuit courts, and the District Court of Maryland, will visit elementary schools to read to third-grade students as part of the Reading & Robes program

WHAT:

For the first time, wearing their robes, Maryland judges will read
aloud to young students from books that are culturally diverse and include the themes of justice, fairness, and the law. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s children’s book, Turning Pages: My Life Story, is the featured book to be read for the program. Students will also be given a copy of The Highest Tribute: Thurgood Marshall’s Life, Leadership, and Legacy.

Reading & Robes is an initiative of the National Judicial College. In Maryland, the program is made possible through a grant from the Maryland Bar Foundation and the American Bar Association’s (ABA) Education Fund. Other partners include the Maryland Hispanic Bar Association, the Harry A. Cole Judicial Council, and the ABA National Conference of Specialized Court Judges.

WHEN:

Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 8:30 a.m.

WHERE:

Annapolis Elementary School, 180 Green St., Annapolis, Md.
Arlington Elementary School, 3705 W. Rogers Ave., Baltimore, Md.
Beacon Heights Elementary School, 6929 Furman Pkwy., Riverdale Park, Md. Cherry Hill Elementary School, 801 Bridgeview Rd., Baltimore, Md.
EXCEL Academy Public Charter School, 7910 Scott Rd., Landover, Md.
Bryant Woods Elementary, 5450 Blue Heron Lane Columbia, Md.
J. Frank Dent Elementary School, 2700 Corning Ave., Temple Hills, Md.

Note: Please contact the Maryland Judiciary, Government Relations and Public Affairs, at communications@mdcourts.gov or 410-260-1488, to attend or for questions. Cameras will be allowed at the schools with advanced notice and permission.

###

