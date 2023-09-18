Media Advisory: Maryland judges participate in first Reading & Robes program for elementary school students
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
September 18, 2023
Government Relations and Public Affairs
187 Harry S. Truman Parkway
Annapolis, Maryland 21401
Media Advisory:
Maryland judges participate in first Reading & Robes program for elementary school students
Judges will read to students in Baltimore City, Anne Arundel, Howard and Prince George’s counties
|
WHO:
|
Judges from the Supreme Court of Maryland, the Appellate Court of Maryland, local circuit courts, and the District Court of Maryland, will visit elementary schools to read to third-grade students as part of the Reading & Robes program
|
WHAT:
|
For the first time, wearing their robes, Maryland judges will read
Reading & Robes is an initiative of the National Judicial College. In Maryland, the program is made possible through a grant from the Maryland Bar Foundation and the American Bar Association’s (ABA) Education Fund. Other partners include the Maryland Hispanic Bar Association, the Harry A. Cole Judicial Council, and the ABA National Conference of Specialized Court Judges.
|
WHEN:
|
Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 8:30 a.m.
|
WHERE:
|
Annapolis Elementary School, 180 Green St., Annapolis, Md.
Note: Please contact the Maryland Judiciary, Government Relations and Public Affairs, at communications@mdcourts.gov or 410-260-1488, to attend or for questions. Cameras will be allowed at the schools with advanced notice and permission.
###