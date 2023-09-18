Media Advisory: Maryland judges participate in first Reading & Robes program for elementary school students

For the first time, wearing their robes, Maryland judges will read

aloud to young students from books that are culturally diverse and include the themes of justice, fairness, and the law. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s children’s book, Turning Pages: My Life Story, is the featured book to be read for the program. Students will also be given a copy of The Highest Tribute: Thurgood Marshall’s Life, Leadership, and Legacy.

Reading & Robes is an initiative of the National Judicial College. In Maryland, the program is made possible through a grant from the Maryland Bar Foundation and the American Bar Association’s (ABA) Education Fund. Other partners include the Maryland Hispanic Bar Association, the Harry A. Cole Judicial Council, and the ABA National Conference of Specialized Court Judges.