FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 19, 2025

Government Relations and Public Affairs

187 Harry S. Truman Parkway

Annapolis, Maryland 21401

Media Advisory:

Motions Hearing - State of Maryland v. James Houston, No. 513, September Term 2025 via Zoom

WHAT:

The Appellate Court of Maryland will hold a Zoom hearing to consider the motion to dismiss and motion to stay pending in State of Maryland v. James Houston, No. 513, September Term 2025.

WHEN:

Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE:

The hearing will be livestreamed and recorded. The livestream will may be viewed in “Courtroom 1” on the Court’s “Webcasts” page.

Per Maryland Code, Criminal Procedure, §1-201, the recording or broadcasting of criminal proceedings is prohibited. The use of electronic devices, including cell phones, cameras, and audio-visual equipment is prohibited or limited per the Maryland Judiciary’s policy on Cell Phones, Other Electronic Devices, and Cameras in Court Facilities.

Pursuant to Md. Rule 16-208, no person may use an electronic device to take screen captures, screenshots, photographs, videos, audio recordings, or make other electronic recordings within the courthouse, and no person may transmit, publish, or otherwise disseminate any such electronic audio or video recording, except as provided in the court’s previous Media Protocol Order.

Please contact the Maryland Judiciary, Government Relations and Public Affairs, by email at [email protected] or 410-260-1488, if you plan to cover the hearing or have questions.

###

CONTACT:

Nicholas Cavey

Public Information Officer

[email protected]

Terri Charles

Deputy Public Information Officer

[email protected]

