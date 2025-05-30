FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 30, 2025

Ten Baltimore City Public Schools students awarded $20,500 in scholarships and art programs through Courting Art Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. – On May 13, 2025, the District Court in Baltimore City unveiled the 23 finalists and 10 winners for the Courting Art Baltimore contest. Students from 16 Baltimore City public high schools submitted artwork created in various mediums. Scholarships totaling $20,500 were awarded to seven student finalists for art programs and post-high school degrees, and three students received an opportunity to participate in the Maryland Institute College of Art’s (MICA) courses for young artists. The contest was founded in 2015 by Senior Judge Halee F. Weinstein, District Court of Maryland, and is chaired by Brian D. Katzenberg, Esq.

“I congratulate all of the students on their inspiring artwork, and I encourage them to follow their passions with their whole hearts,” said District Court of Maryland Chief Judge John P. Morrissey. “Courting Art Baltimore not only brings young people and the community together in a unique way by showcasing their artistic talent, but it also highlights the varied and important perspectives of Baltimore’s youth and their experiences. I am honored to have their artwork decorate the courthouse for the past nine years for the public to reflect upon and enjoy. I also applaud Judge Halee Weinstein’s vision in bringing this program to Baltimore’s young artists.”

Presented by the District Court in Baltimore City, Courting Art Baltimore is a partnership with Baltimore City Public Schools, Arts Every Day, the Maryland Institute College of Art, and the CollegeBound Foundation. The contestants’ artwork showcases the creative talent of Baltimore City public high school youth and connects both the legal and local communities in Baltimore City.

“The District Court in Baltimore City is excited to continue participating in this rewarding school and community-based art program,” said Administrative Judge Geoffrey G. Hengerer, Baltimore. “People often visit courthouses during stressful times in their lives. The students’ artwork displayed at the Eastside District courthouse brings joy, peace, and reflection to court visitors while creating a public space to view and display their work.”

The Courting Art Baltimore panelists who served as judges for the art contest included Baltimore City Public Schools College and Career Readiness Advisor Natalie Estelle; Restoring Destiny Mental Health Services Founder and Licensed Social Worker Jessica Fauntleroy; Maryland Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts Community Liaison Iya Jackson; Courting Art Baltimore Chair Brian Katzenberg, Esq.; Local Baltimore Artist Charles Mason, III; Maryland Institute College of Art Director of Youth and Community Education Natovian McLeod; Gordon Feinblatt, LLC Counsel Amanda Paige; and Senior Judge Halee F. Weinstein, District Court of Maryland.

“I continue to be amazed by the Courting Art Baltimore students’ submissions,” said Senior Judge Halee F. Weinstein, District Court of Maryland, who presides and founded the initiative. “In this ninth year of the program, we had 139 entries and 16 participating schools, which is wonderful to see how much the program has grown. I congratulate all of the students on their artwork. We have turned the walls of the courthouse into an art gallery.”

Judge Weinstein created Courting Art Baltimore after adapting it from a program visited in Pennsylvania and replicated in Baltimore with help and support of the Baltimore Bar Foundation, the Bar Association of Baltimore City, Baltimore City Public Schools, and the Arts Every Day program.

In addition to scholarships, Courting Art Baltimore awarded each of the 23 finalists with a $50 gift card. Two students received free placement in the Maryland Institute College of Art’s Pre- College Program and one student received a placement in MICA's Young People’s Studio, which is for non-graduating high school students.

The scholarship and MICA Studio winners are:

First Place: Jaylyn Walker, Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, $7,50

Second Place: Christian Hicks, Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, $4,500

Third Place: Maram Atwain, Western High School, $3,500

Fourth Place: Selyna Williams, Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School, $2,250

Fifth Place: Hilary Romero, Baltimore City College, $1,500

Sixth Place: Justin Patterson, Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, $750

Founder’s Choice: Mya Jackson, Baltimore Design School, $500

MICA Pre College Art & Design Program:

Khiya Curton, Digital Harbor High School

Daysi Jimenez, Western High School

MICA Young Peoples Studio Seat:

Makiya Evans, Augusta Fells Savage Institute for Visual Art

The participating high schools included:

Achievement Academy

Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Art

Baltimore City College

Baltimore Design School

Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women

Baltimore Polytechnic Institute

Carver Vocational Technical High School

ConneXions: A Community-Based Arts School

Digital Harbor High School

Forest Park High School

Frederick Douglass High School

Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School

Renaissance Academy High School

Western High School

Wide Angle Youth Media

The student finalists’ artwork has been professionally reproduced for long-term display at the Eastside Courthouse located at 1400 East North Avenue.

