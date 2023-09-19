Top 25 CPA & Advisory Firm Carr Riggs & Ingram Announces New Leadership in Enterprise, Alabama

ENTERPRISE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) recently named Rodney Thornton as the partner-in-charge of their Enterprise area practice, including their newly established Dothan office. Rodney succeeds Hilton Galloway, who oversaw the Enterprise practice for many years.

"It is with great pride and optimism that I pass the leadership torch of CRI's Enterprise practice to Rodney," commented CRI Enterprise's succeeding Partner-in-Charge, Hilton Galloway. "Rodney's invested most of his career with us and knows our market and our client base, and he's committed to relationship building with the other partners and staff in our practice. His proven track record, unwavering dedication to our clients, and strategic vision for the future make him the ideal choice to steer this practice into its next chapter of success. I fully believe in Rodney's ability to lead with integrity, innovation, and a commitment to the firm's core values."

Rodney has spent the entirety of his almost 20-year career based in his hometown of Enterprise, Alabama. He works with businesses of all sizes across various industries, providing tax planning and compliance, financial statement audits, reviews, compilations, outsourced accounting, and business advisory services. Rodney's focus on relationship building, rooted in a common goal of increasing efficiency and expansion, seeks to provide clients with the foundations they need to improve their practices and better serve their communities. Rodney is a graduate of Troy University, where he was named the 2018 Young Alumnus of the Year for the William H. Carr School of Accountancy. He and his wife Sabrina and their two daughters reside in Enterprise. To learn more about Rodney Thornton and CRI, please visit CRIcpa.com.

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 35 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI’s industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services including audit and assurance, business outsourcing and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI’s portfolio companies deliver service organization (SOC) reports, investment banking, wealth management, data analytics, business consulting, retirement plan administration, payroll, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

