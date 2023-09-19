Appalachian Hydrogen & Carbon Capture Conference to Provide Latest Updates

Learn About DOE Announcements and Appalachian Basin Hydrogen Projects

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Department of Energy (DOE) is anticipated to announce the multi-billion-dollar awards for the all-important Hydrogen Hubs in early 4th quarter of 2023. The Appalachian Hydrogen & Carbon Capture Conference V will provide the latest most comprehensive DOE information on November 30, 2023 at the Hilton Garden Inn Southpointe/Pittsburgh.

The Appalachian Basin appears to be an ideal candidate to become a Hydrogen Hub with its abundance of natural gas coupled with companies having the expertise to convert natural gas to hydrogen for fuel and energy. Natural gas accounts for 95% of all hydrogen production and remains the lowest-cost option. The Appalachian basin has among the nation's lowest-cost natural gas, typically well below Henry Hub pricing. Four hydrogen projects have been announced in the Appalachian Basin over the last three years.

Sponsored by Shale Directories and the H2-CCS Network, the one-day program is occurring on November 30, 2023 at the Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh/Southpointe, just south of Pittsburgh.

“Our four previous Appalachian Hydrogen & Carbon Capture Conferences set the tone for this conference because it will deliver DOE’s hydrogen plan which companies and organizations have been speculating about for the last three years,” comment Tom Gellrich, CEO and Founder, H2-CCS Network.

Companies and individuals interested in attending are encouraged to register early since registrations will be limited.