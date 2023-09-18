Submit Release
FDLE announces the arrest of second Orlando neo-Nazi Demonstrator

September 18, 2023
 
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announces the arrest of Anthony Altick, 36, for hanging antisemitic hate banners along the Daryl Carter Parkway Bridge in Orlando in violation of Florida law. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest yesterday on an FDLE warrant.
 
Earlier this year, Governor Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 269, which includes provisions that prohibit individuals from displaying or projecting images onto a building, structure, or property without permission.
 
FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said, “The actions by this suspect will not be tolerated in the great state of Florida. I thank Governor DeSantis for his continued support and our FDLE agents and partners who assisted in this investigation.” 
 
Last week, the first suspect in this case was arrested. See that news release here: https://www.fdle.state.fl.us/News/2023/FDLE-Announces-the-Arrest-of-Orlando-neo-Nazi-Demo

On June 10, the suspects placed banners along a fence without receiving written permission, which is a violation of state law. The banners included swastika flags and racist messages that hung directly over I-4. FDLE Orlando investigated the incident along with Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Florida Highway Patrol also assisted in the investigation.

There are currently two outstanding arrest warrants for additional demonstrators who live out of state and whose actions were in violation of newly enacted state law.

Altick will be charged with criminal mischief. 

