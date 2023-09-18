Meeting Notice: The Maryland Horse Industry Board to Meet on October 4, 2023

Annapolis, MD – The Maryland Horse Industry Board will meet on Wednesday, October 4 at 11 A.M. at To Win Again Farm and V.I.P. Ticket Rehab Center, 16063 A.E. Mullinix Mill Rd., Woodbine, MD 21797. The farm’s website is: www.towinagainfarm.com. The meeting will include current information and discussion concerning Horse Board initiatives, updates from board members and reports from stable inspectors. In addition, our hosts Dr. Alexandro Rubim Dias and Mikahla Insalaco will provide a tour of their operation (and lunch). If you need further information, please contact Ross Peddicord at ross.peddicord@maryland.gov or 240-344-0000 or Anne Litz at anne.litz@maryland.gov.
