AllerVie Health Announces Rebranding of Valley Allergy Care

Valley Allergy Care rebrands to Premier Allergist as part of the AllerVie Health Network.BETHLEHEM, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, AllerVie Health, a leading provider of allergy and immunology services in the United States, announced that Valley Allergy Care has rebranded to Premier Allergist, a regional practice within the AllerVie Health Network.
Through this strategic operational merger and rebranding, the allergy center, serving 2750 patients in Bethlehem annually, joins the practice of 31 affiliated Premier Allergist clinics across the Northeast region, including a Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, location. This rebranding provides Premier Allergist with the advantage of leveraging the resources of the AllerVie Health network and the regional brand, enabling the clinic to optimize and elevate the patient experience.
“We are excited about the opportunity to optimize our processes further and enhance the patient experience at our Premier Allergist Bethlehem location,” said Pam Keeny, Regional Vice President of Operations for Premier Allergist. “We are dedicated to providing the highest quality, patient-centered care in allergy and immunology services, and leveraging AllerVie Health’s network resources makes this possible now and in the future.”
Premier Allergist’s provider, Dr. Eric J. Schenkel, is staying in place during this transition, continuing to serve patients. AllerVie Health and Premier Allergist are dedicated to ensuring minimal disruption for its patients and staff, preserving the exceptional experience they have come to expect and deserve.
Should anyone have any questions or concerns, Premier Allergist encourages patients to contact its Bethlehem office directly. Its valued patients’ needs and peace of mind remain the utmost priority for Premier Allergist and AllerVie Health as they embark on this exciting new chapter.
Headquartered in Dallas, AllerVie Health served over 100,000 patients in 2022 with world-class allergy and immunology services. AllerVie Health previously acquired Virginia Allergy and Asthma Center in September 2021 and Premier Allergist in December 2021.
AllerVie Health is a national network of board-certified allergists and immunologists partnering together for the advancement of patient care, serving patients across 12 states in 75 clinic locations. Our providers are committed to establishing the allergy and immunology gold standard, expanding access to best-in-class care, and bringing relief and renewed vitality to the millions of Americans affected annually, many of whom live in underserved communities today. AllerVie is relentlessly dedicated to clinical excellence, creating an improved patient experience, and supporting the development of advanced allergy and immunology-focused therapeutics and treatment options. With AllerVie Health, our patients can feel their best, reclaim their lives, and live in freedom! To learn more, visit www.allervie.com.
