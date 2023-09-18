Las Vegas Property Management Firm Opens Own In-House Insurance Agency
Will focus on dwelling, homeowners, tenant, insurance to ensure proper coverage by all parties.LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Shelter Realty Inc., a Las Vegas property management firm, announced September 14, 2023, they have opened their own in-house insurance company to cater to the diverse needs of their many property management clients.
The company, now operating a subsidiary business called “eTech Insurance,” will focus primarily on lines of coverage to protect both landlords and renters which would include policies for dwelling, homeowners, tenant, etc.
Now, having an in-house insurance company, Shelter Realty can assist both landlords and tenants by ensuring and overseeing property coverage, not to mention the convenience and simplicity of having a single company to work with in the event there is a claim to be processed.
One of the reasons Shelter decided to launch this new in-house insurance company stems back to a portfolio wide audit where staff discovered that many landlords were under insured. This raised serious questions on proper protection for landlords as well as an obvious benefit to customers to step in.
Shelter Realty looks forward to enhancing the agency with additional lines of insurance, for instance auto, commercial, etc.
About Shelter Realty, Inc.
SHELTER REALTY® is a full-service Las Vegas property management firm with more than a decade of experience in real estate. The firm are members of the National Association of Residential Property Managers, Nevada Association of Realtors, National Association of Realtors, and Las Vegas REALTORS® Their services include rental property management, short sale assistance, real estate sales representing buyers and sellers, rental relocation assistance, and personal lines and landlord insurance.
To learn more visit https://www.shelterrealty.com/las-vegas-property-management/.
