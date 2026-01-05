Las Vegas Property Management Firm Refines Focus, Operating Under New DBA as Portfolio Continues to Grow

Shelter Realty Property Management

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shelter Realty, a trusted name in real estate and property services across Southern Nevada, announced that it is refining its business focus to concentrate primarily on residential property management and is now operating under its registered DBA, Shelter Realty Property Management For years, Shelter Realty, Inc. has provided both real estate brokerage and property management services. As the company’s management portfolio continued to expand, the leadership team recognized that property management had become the clear core of its day-to-day operations.“Property management has always been a major part of what we do,” said founder Tony Sena, a former Henderson Police Officer. “Today, it represents the majority of our business, and our team is structured around delivering an exceptional management experience for owners and tenants alike.”Shelter Realtyremains a registered trademark, strengthening the company’s identity as it continues to grow within the greater Las Vegas and Henderson markets.A Property Management Organization Built for Growth and SupportNow operating as Shelter Realty Property Management, the company manages more than 600 residential properties throughout the Las Vegas Valley. The firm continues to assist select real estate buyers and sellers, but its primary emphasis is on full-service residential property management.Key advantages for landlords and investors include:-- Experienced property management team-- In-house legal counsel for landlord-tenant and compliance matters-- Streamlined systems for rent collection, maintenance, inspections, and reporting-- Clear, consistent communication with both owners and tenants“Our responsibility involves people’s homes and people’s investments,” said Sena. “Our structure, processes, and staff are all built around doing this work carefully, professionally, and with accountability.”Positioned for Continued Success in the Las Vegas MarketWith steady year-over-year growth, Shelter Realty Property Management is well-positioned to continue expanding its portfolio while maintaining personalized service and local expertise.About Shelter Realty Property ManagementShelter Realty Property Management is the operating name (DBA) of Shelter Realty, Inc., a Nevada-based firm providing residential leasing and property management services throughout Las Vegas, Henderson, and surrounding communities. Shelter Realtyis a registered trademark. The company combines hands-on service, experienced leadership, and access to in-house counsel to deliver dependable, transparent property management solutions.For more information, visit https://www.shelterrealty.com/ or call 702-376-7379.

