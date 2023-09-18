Generation180 joins Clinton Global Initiative to announce its new commitment to bring clean energy to K-12 schools
Our schools can be the spark that inspires climate action in every community and models how we achieve a brighter future powered by clean energy”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National clean energy nonprofit, Generation180, announces a new Commitment to Action at the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) 2023 Meeting today, hosted by President Bill Clinton, Secretary Hillary Clinton, and the Clinton Foundation. Generation180’s CGI commitment will focus on expanding its “Solar for All Schools” program to six new states over the next three years.
— Wendy Philleo, Generation180 Executive Director
“We have a vision for all K-12 school districts across the country to access the financial, educational, and health benefits of clean energy in the next decade,” said Wendy Philleo, Executive Director, Generation180. “We are committing to making this vision a reality, and we are calling upon a global community of leaders and doers to join us. Our schools can be the spark that inspires climate action in every community and models how we achieve a brighter future powered by clean energy.”
This Commitment to Action will expand Generation180’s signature “Solar for All Schools'' program across six new states and set a goal to initiate at least 30 new solar projects at K-12 schools over the next three years. With a projected solar potential of over 15,000 kilowatts, these solar projects could reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 10,000 tons per year or generate enough electricity to power nearly 2,000 homes each year.
At its annual meeting in New York on Sept. 18 and 19, 2023, the Clinton Global Initiative convenes its worldwide community of Commitment Makers. Generation180 is joining a cross-section of global leaders and innovators who are announcing more than 140 new commitments focused on climate resilience, health equity, and inclusive economic growth.
With a vision to power all U.S. K-12 schools with 100% clean energy, Generation180 is paving the way for the education sector to take much-needed climate action. K-12 school buildings in the US emit an estimated 60 million metric tons of CO2 pollution each year, which is the equivalent carbon dioxide pollution of 150 methane- fired power plants. Solar energy is not only an impactful solution in fighting climate change, but it also offers a budget solution for schools that reduces energy costs and provides a tool for enhancing STEM learning and workforce training.
Generation180 develops both national resources and state-level campaigns to help schools address the institutional, financial, and policy barriers that block or delay solar adoption. Through this new commitment, Generation180 will be providing support and technical assistance in more states to help schools understand the benefits they can receive by adopting clean energy and to identify opportunities to fund these projects, including through public-private partnerships or by leveraging new federal financial incentives through the Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Generation180 is calling on the CGI community of doers to join this effort to help nationwide K-12 schools transition to clean energy and model for our youth, families, and communities how we build a brighter future together.
About Generation180
Generation180 is a national nonprofit working to inspire and equip people to take action on clean energy in their homes and communities. Momentum for clean energy and climate action is at a high point and growing, putting us on the verge of a cultural shift away from fossil fuels toward a cleaner, healthier, more equitable future for everyone. Generation180 works to accelerate this shift by providing individuals with clear pathways to action and popularizing a new narrative of agency and hope.
Through its Solar for All Schools (SFAS) program, Generation180 is working toward a future in which all of our K-12 schools are completely powered by clean energy. We are leading a nationwide movement that will reduce energy costs, enhance student learning, and foster healthier communities for all. The campaign leverages the integral role that schools can play in encouraging clean energy action throughout their communities.
About the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI)
Founded by President Bill Clinton in 2005, the Clinton Global Initiative is a community of doers representing a broad cross-section of society and dedicated to the idea that we accomplish more together than we can apart. Through CGI’s unique model, more than 9,000 organizations have launched more than 3,900 Commitments to Action - new, specific, and measurable projects and programs.
