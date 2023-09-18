The USHBC Celebrates Peinado Construction’s #1 Ranking in Dallas Business Journal’s Hispanic Business List
EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) celebrates our board member Teddy Peinado, CEO of Peinado Construction, for being ranked the #1 Hispanic-owned company by the Dallas Business Journal.
Participating companies were evaluated based on strict eligibility requirements. To qualify, companies must have a majority Latino owner and be based in the Dallas metro-plex.
Peinado Construction employs 83 people locally and had revenues of over $600 million in 2022. It is a premier design-build general contractor specializing in industrial, manufacturing, distribution, medical, professional, and data center development. With operations in Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio, the company is responsible for delivering approximately 40,000,000 square feet of “tilt-wall” facilities throughout Texas.
"Teddy exemplifies the spirit and hustle of America’s small business community," said USHBC President and CEO Javier Palomarez. "We are proud of his many well-deserved accolades and awards, that clearly illustrate his visionary leadership and indomitable drive. This latest achievement highlights one of the many reasons we are delighted Teddy volunteers his time and talents as a member of our board."
“The experience and expertise that Teddy brings to our Board of Directors is critical to our success,” said Don Salazar, USHBC Chairman. “The epitome of the American dream, Teddy has built his company from the first contract to now earning more than half a billion dollars in annual revenue. Being named the top company in the Journal’s Hispanic-Owned Businesses List reaffirms the entrepreneurial instinct that Teddy brings to our organization.”
The USHBC looks forward to Teddy Peinado’s continued leadership in advocating for the small business community, the engine that drives the American economy.
About the USHBC
The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.
Sabrina Leeloo Gonzalez
Participating companies were evaluated based on strict eligibility requirements. To qualify, companies must have a majority Latino owner and be based in the Dallas metro-plex.
Peinado Construction employs 83 people locally and had revenues of over $600 million in 2022. It is a premier design-build general contractor specializing in industrial, manufacturing, distribution, medical, professional, and data center development. With operations in Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio, the company is responsible for delivering approximately 40,000,000 square feet of “tilt-wall” facilities throughout Texas.
"Teddy exemplifies the spirit and hustle of America’s small business community," said USHBC President and CEO Javier Palomarez. "We are proud of his many well-deserved accolades and awards, that clearly illustrate his visionary leadership and indomitable drive. This latest achievement highlights one of the many reasons we are delighted Teddy volunteers his time and talents as a member of our board."
“The experience and expertise that Teddy brings to our Board of Directors is critical to our success,” said Don Salazar, USHBC Chairman. “The epitome of the American dream, Teddy has built his company from the first contract to now earning more than half a billion dollars in annual revenue. Being named the top company in the Journal’s Hispanic-Owned Businesses List reaffirms the entrepreneurial instinct that Teddy brings to our organization.”
The USHBC looks forward to Teddy Peinado’s continued leadership in advocating for the small business community, the engine that drives the American economy.
About the USHBC
The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.
Sabrina Leeloo Gonzalez
United States Hispanic Business Council
+1 305-608-0425
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn