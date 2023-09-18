Shaftsbury Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct / Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release - Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 23B3004294
TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Criss
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 09/17/23 at approximately 1442 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ladd Brook Inn, Pownal, VT, 05261
VIOLATIONS:
- Aggravated Disorderly Conduct
- Arrest on Warrant (Cite and Release Arrest Warrant)
ACCUSED: Michael Leger
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
VICTIM: Avalon Medina
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
VICTIM: Tiffany Primus
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a threatening complaint at the Ladd Brook Inn in the Town of Pownal. Investigation revealed Michael Leger (57) from Pownal, VT, had caused a public inconvenience by using abusive and obscene language toward the victims above.
In addition, it was discovered Michael had an active in-state arrest warrant for a failure to appear in the Vermont Superior Court – Chittenden Unit. The offense from the arrest warrant was for Aggravated Disorderly Conduct. The warrant was a cite and release warrant after 1500 hours.
Michael was released on two separate citations to answer the arrest warrant offense on 09/18/23 at 8:30 A.M. in the Vermont Superior Court – Chittenden Unit and to answer the offense in this incident on 10/30/23 at 8:15 A.M. in the Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Unit.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: September 18th, 2023, at 8:30 A.M. & October 30th, 2023, at 8:15 A.M.
COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court – Criminal Division & Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note the court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.