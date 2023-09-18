Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct / Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release - Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

       

CASE#: 23B3004294

TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Ryan Criss             

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 09/17/23 at approximately 1442 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ladd Brook Inn, Pownal, VT, 05261

VIOLATIONS:

  • Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

  • Arrest on Warrant (Cite and Release Arrest Warrant)

 

ACCUSED: Michael Leger

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

 

VICTIM: Avalon Medina

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

 

VICTIM: Tiffany Primus

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a threatening complaint at the Ladd Brook Inn in the Town of Pownal. Investigation revealed Michael Leger (57) from Pownal, VT, had caused a public inconvenience by using abusive and obscene language toward the victims above.

 

In addition, it was discovered Michael had an active in-state arrest warrant for a failure to appear in the Vermont Superior Court – Chittenden Unit. The offense from the arrest warrant was for Aggravated Disorderly Conduct. The warrant was a cite and release warrant after 1500 hours.

 

Michael was released on two separate citations to answer the arrest warrant offense on 09/18/23 at 8:30 A.M. in the Vermont Superior Court – Chittenden Unit and to answer the offense in this incident on 10/30/23 at 8:15 A.M. in the Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Unit.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: September 18th, 2023, at 8:30 A.M. & October 30th, 2023, at 8:15 A.M.

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court – Criminal Division & Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note the court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

