Celebrate National Chicken Month With Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken
The number-one fast food chicken brand celebrates at the World Chicken FestivalSHALIMAR, FL, USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicken lovers unite for a month of flavor at Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken! Recently named the #1 Fast Food Fried Chicken in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice, Lee’s has led the chicken game with its honey-dipped, hand-breaded fried chicken since 1966. And that’s saying a lot, as chicken is the most-consumed meat in the United States.
Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken is always fresh, never frozen, and is honey-dipped, hand-breaded in their special blend of herbs and spices and pressure-cooked to seal the flavor. The most famous items on the menu are their classic fried chicken or homestyle side items.
In celebration of National Chicken Month, guests are welcome to join Lee’s at the World Chicken Festival in London, KY, on September 21-24, 2023, with a weekend packed with delicious chicken, music, entertainment, contests, and more. As one of the event's top sponsors, Lee’s will unveil a nine-foot-tall inflatable version of their recently unveiled logo.
“National Chicken Month holds a special place in our hearts, especially during the World Chicken Festival,” said Ryan Weaver, President of Lee’s Famous Recipe® Chicken. “Our fried chicken has been a staple in households for over 55 years. We are excited to draw in more chicken enthusiasts to our locations and showcase the best chicken around all September.”
For more information about Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken or to find your nearest location, visit www.leesfamousrecipe.com
About Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken
