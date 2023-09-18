Associated General Contractors (AGC) of Georgia Hosts Regional Construction Skills Challenges for High School Students
Students to compete in variety of trades as industry continues to develop future workforce.
Each year, we are proud to partner with amazing member contracting firms to showcase rewarding construction career opportunities to student competitors and observers.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia) has joined forces with contractors from across the state to host construction students for eight regional Skills Challenges. In 2022, more than 2,100 student competitors and student observers from 90 schools participated in the annual events held across the state–and 2023 promises to deliver even greater participation.
— Mike Dunham, AGC. Georgia CEO
Competitions in the following five trades will be held at all eight regions – carpentry, electrical, masonry, plumbing and welding. Students who are members of SkillsUSA Georgia will be eligible to earn a bid to the State Leadership and Skills Competition (SLSC) that will be held in February 2024. Additional competition categories (depending on location) include blueprint reading, cabinet making, fine furniture/woodworking, heavy equipment operation, HVAC, roofing, sheet metal and Team Build.
Each competition begins at 8:30 a.m.:
Gainesville: Oct. 25 - Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center
Macon: Oct. 26 - Macon State Farmers Market
Marietta: Oct. 31 - Cobb County Civic Center
Columbus: Nov. 1 - Georgia Convention and Trade Center
Statesboro: Nov. 2 - Bulloch County Agricultural Complex
Moultrie: Nov. 7 - Sunbelt AG Expo
Rome: Nov. 9 - Coosa Valley Fairgrounds
Augusta: Nov. 16 - Georgia Carolina State Fair
“The Skills Challenge series allows over one thousand high school students to showcase their trade talents in a ‘game day’ atmosphere,” AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham said. “For some competitors, this event is truly a ‘Friday Night Lights’ experience with the opportunity to receive job offers from participating industry representatives.”
AGC Georgia and its regional contractor partners will host the 2023 Skills Challenge series. Lead contractors include Ace Electric Inc., Batson-Cook Construction, Brasfield & Gorrie, Carroll Daniel Construction Co., Choate Construction Co., Duffey Southeast Inc., Freeman & Associates Inc., GoldMech, JCI Contractors, MetroPower, R. W. Allen Construction, Sheridan Construction, Silver Sheet Metal Inc. and West Construction Co..
Volunteer judges are provided by local industry companies for each of the skills competitions. Additionally, many professionals from the construction industry host interactive, informative activities for students to learn more about specific construction trades and career paths.
For more information about AGC Georgia and Skills Challenges, please visit www.agcga.org.
