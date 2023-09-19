Submit Release
Ideaventions Academy Receives Highest Award from National Accreditation Agency

High School Chemistry in 7th Grade

School for Gifted Students Named Virginia's Sole Recipient of 2023 Cognia Schools of Distinction Award

Each year, Cognia identifies schools and systems that best exemplify excellence in education and stand out in their service to learners...”
— Cognia website
RESTON, VA, USA, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ideaventions Academy is the only school in Virginia, and one of only eighteen in the nation, to receive the award celebrating exceptional dedication to education. Its remarkable performance in the 2022–23 Accreditation Engagement Review, conducted by Cognia, is a valuable mark of distinction recognized around the world. Identified through a rigorous accreditation process, only schools and educational systems that "exemplify excellence in education and stand out in their service to learners" receive the award.

Located in Reston, Virginia, Ideaventions Academy serves gifted to profoundly gifted students. Founded in 2015, it enrolls students in 1st - 12th grades and consistently ranks as one of the top SAT scorers in the nation and the highest in Virginia for both public and private schools while providing a nurturing and fun approach to learning.

About Cognia:
Cognia is a leading organization dedicated to advancing excellence in education worldwide. Through accreditation, assessment, professional learning, and improvement services, Cognia empowers schools and educational systems to enhance their performance and create meaningful, positive impacts on learners.

Director of Admissions
Ideaventions Academy
+1 703-890-0111
Ideaventions Academy's joyful approach to learning

