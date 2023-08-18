Ideaventions Academy Earns Top Honors in Virginia

High School Chemistry in 7th Grade Our students look for the whys and hows

Private school for gifted students in grades 1st-12th leads Virginia in several categories based on criteria from leading review platform

We are thrilled to receive recognition as the top school in Virginia for SAT scores, ACT scores, and Extracurricular Activities. We’re also very proud that our students are truly kind people."” — Ryan Heitz, Co-Founder and Head of School

RESTON, VIRGINIA, USA, August 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Ideaventions Academy for Mathematics and Science proudly announces its recognition as the top school in Virginia for SAT Scores, ACT Scores, and Extracurricular Activities, and is among the top schools in the United States. The accolades come from Private School Review , an industry leader in ranking educational institutions based on various criteria, including academic achievements, extracurricular involvement, and student outcomes. Ideaventions Academy has consistently surpassed expectations in these domains, standing out as a beacon of educational excellence in Virginia and nationwide.Founded in 2015, the Reston-based 1st-12th grade independent school is quickly becoming nationally known for its academic rigor and innovation while blending its philosophy of joy in learning. The Academy challenges and inspires young minds by integrating hands-on learning experiences, cutting-edge technology, and a rigorous curriculum through innovation."We are thrilled to receive this recognition as the top school in Virginia for SAT scores, ACT scores, and Extracurricular Activities," said Ryan Heitz, Co-Founder and Head of School. "But most of all, we’re proud of our students for being kind people."Ideaventions Academy's commitment to excellence extends beyond its local community, as it has earned second place nationally for its Aerial Vertical Robotics team and half of their graduates have qualified as Semi-Finalists for the National Merit Scholarship award. This national recognition further highlights the Academy's ability to prepare students for success on a broader scale, equipping them with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in an increasingly competitive world.The Ideaventions Academy community takes immense pride in this achievement, and it serves as a testament to the institution's unwavering commitment to academic excellence and fostering a passion for lifelong learning.

An inside peek at Ideaventions Academy for Mathematics and Science