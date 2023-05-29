Ideaventions Academy Celebrates a Year of Remarkable Achievements
Students at Northern Virginia school for the gifted receives global recognition in robotics, math, and Spanish
We are incredibly proud of our students’ achievements. Their dedication, hard work, and passion for learning have been inspirational, and we are delighted to see them achieve such great success.”RESTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ideaventions Academy for Mathematics and Science is proud to announce an exceptional year of achievements by its talented students and faculty.
— Ryan Heitz, Head of School at Ideaventions Academy
Globally, the academy has received numerous accolades. A sophomore, ranked in the top thirty drone pilots in the world, recently took first place at the Rotor Riot Rampage in Barnwell, South Carolina. In math, two students scored in the top 2% in the worldwide Math Olympiad for Elementary and Middle Schools (MOEMS) competition, with one student achieving a perfect score, and six other students place in the top 10% worldwide. In Spanish, two students earned the Global Seal of Biliteracy-Functional Fluency, and one earned the Global Seal of Biliteracy-Working Fluency.
Nationally, their robotics team finished 2nd in the United States at the Bell AVR (Advanced Vertical Robotics) National Championship. The National Merit Corporation recognized three seniors: one as a National Merit Finalist, one as a National Merit Semifinalist, and one as a Commended Scholar. Students also finished exceptionally strong in the National Spanish Exams with four gold medalists, three silver medalists, and eight honorific medalists. In biology, one of the 6th-grade student teams won the National Planting Science Award and was commended for “serving as an example to future participants.”
Teachers are nationally recognized too! Juliana Heitz, Co-Founder of the school, presented at the National Association for Gifted Children’s 2022 Conference with her presentation, “Nurturing Children in Engineering and Computer Science Through a 4th-12th Grade Curriculum.” In addition, several teachers have been selected to present at the upcoming conference on “Introduction to Data Science and AI - What Is It and How Can We Teach It to Our Gifted Teens?” and “Love Science? Exploring AP Science Readiness in 9th/10th Grades.”
State-wide, the Academy’s MATHCOUNTS team had a remarkable year as a Silver Level Club. The team finished 3rd in the ultra-competitive Chapter Round. Three students placed in the top thirty-five for the individual round, and one placed 2nd overall.
Regionally, the school won six awards at the regional Northern Virginia Science Fair, and the school was named one of Washingtonian’s 2023 Best Summer Camps. They were also accepted into the Independent Small Schools Athletic Conference, where they showcase their athleticism in basketball, volleyball, cross-country, and golf. The volleyball team made it to the ISAAC playoffs.
“We are incredibly proud of our students’ achievements this year,” said Ryan Heitz, Head of School at Ideaventions Academy. “Their dedication, hard work, and passion for learning have been inspirational, and we are delighted to see them achieve such great success.”
Ideaventions Academy for Mathematics and Science, based in Reston, Virginia, is a private school that offers innovative and comprehensive programs for students interested in mathematics, science, engineering, and technology. The academy prides itself on providing a stimulating and challenging learning environment that nurtures creativity, curiosity, and critical thinking. To see more of what the academy is up to, visit their In the News page.
